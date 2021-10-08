Amber Heard showed her growing daughter. Photo!

The actress admitted that the last six months have been the best in her life.





Amber Heard











The protracted litigation with Johnny Depp does not prevent Amber Heard from enjoying motherhood and taking time for herself. Finding a balance between childcare and personal needs is a daunting task for any mom. Judging by the new photos on Instagram, Amber managed to find a harmonious solution. On one of the publications, the actress plays with her daughter, and on the other she enjoys cosmetic procedures.

Amber added a touching caption to the photo with her six-month-old baby: “The best six months of my life, the first six months of her life.” Recall that Hurd became a mother in April. In order to fulfill her dream of children, the actress resorted to the services of surrogacy. After that, Amber has repeatedly spoken out in support of women with fertility problems.

Not so long ago, Heard admitted that privacy is important to her. “On the one hand, I am convinced that my personal life does not concern anyone. But at the same time, I understand that the nature of my work forces me to seek compromises,” she wrote. The actress stressed that society makes many unjustified demands for single young mothers: “I hope that we are ready to accept the fact that it is not necessary to have a ring on your finger to raise children.”