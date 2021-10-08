Analyst named altcoin with high growth potential :: RBC.Crypto

Benjamin Cowen has allocated a token that may be in the accumulation phase after a threefold rise in price and is preparing to continue its rapid upward movement

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen believes that Cardano is in a phase of accumulation, after which the altcoin will return to explosive growth. Cowan explained that this is the expected scenario for an asset that rallied 300% from mid-July to September, hitting a new all-time high above $ 3.

The analyst claims that at the moment the token is trying to maintain the $ 2 mark. If he succeeds, then in November this year Cardano may return to rapid growth.

Cowan added that Cardano’s all-time high renewal will only be possible if the market does not experience any shocks and the value of Bitcoin does not plummet.

On October 6, Cardano is trading at $ 2.3. Over the past month, cryptocurrency has fallen in price by 9%. The capitalization of the token fell to $ 73.3 billion. The asset ranks third in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization, according to CoinGecko.

