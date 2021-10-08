Andrey Vasilevsky, Alexander Ovechkin and Nikita Kucherov joined the national team at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing

The coaching staff of the Russian national hockey team has named three NHL players who will go with the national team to the Olympic Games in Beijing.
They are goalkeeper Andrey Vasilevsky from Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as forwards Alexander Ovechkin from Washington Capitals and Nikita Kucherov from Tampa, according to the FHR website. The final squads for the 2022 Games will be announced in early January.
Also, the troikas named several more national teams.
- Germany: Philip Grubauer (Seattle), Moritz Seider (Detroit), Leon Dreiseitl (Edmonton);
- Latvia: Christian Rubin (Toronto Marlies, AHL), Rudolf Balzers (San Jose), Zemgus Girgensons (Buffalo);
- Slovakia: Yaroslav Galak (Vancouver), Andrei Sequera (Dallas), Eric Cernak (Tampa Bay);
- Switzerland: Roman Yossi (Nashville), Nico Hisheer (NJ), Timo Mayer (San Jose);
The 2022 Olympics will take place from 4 to 20 February.
- At the Games in South Korea, the Russian team won the gold medal. The team led by Znarka beat Germany.
- For Kucherov and Vasilevsky these will be the first Games, for Ovechkin – the fourth.
