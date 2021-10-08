Andriy Chervichenko: Everything is sad, almost terrible – nothing good awaits us in the game with Slovakia

– There, by the way, I think it will be easier, no matter how strange it sounds.

– And then we’ll go to Slovenia …

– Everything is very sad, almost horrible. I think nothing good awaits us. Slovaks are stubborn.

– The national team continued to suffer losses: it is not enough that Dziuba is not there, Golovin broke down, on Wednesday Glushakov left Novogorsk. How are we going to play with the Slovaks?

– Slovenes disassembled, like ours. Therefore, with Slovenia, we can somehow slip through, at least play a draw. But with Slovakia, a draw will be a very good outcome.

– We remember Maribor.

– We remember a lot besides Maribor.

– The squad for the match in Kazan has been published. Defender Arsen Adamov has been added.

– Who is this?

– Defender from the Urals. I can’t say anything more about him, because I don’t follow Ural.

– Where do these people come from?

– But Samoshnikov appeared.

– So he’s injured.

– Earlier they wrote that he had damage, closer to the match it will be clear whether he will be able to play. Apparently, they looked at him, decided that he could help with something.

– Well, at least Samoshnikov, if, of course, comes out, thank God, at least some bright spot. If we win, then the Lord has temporarily rented an apartment in Russia.

The composition of the Russian national team for the match of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup with Slovakia:

Goalkeepers: Marinato Guilherme (Lokomotiv), Yuri Dupin (Rubin), Matvey Safonov (Krasnodar), Andrey Lunev (Bayer, Germany).

Defenders: Igor Diveev (CSKA), Georgy Dzhikia (Spartak), Maxim Osipenko (Rostov), ​​Alexey Sutormin (Zenit), Dmitry Chistyakov (Zenit), Ilya Samoshnikov (Rubin), Sergey Terekhov ( Sochi “), Arsen Adamov (Ural), Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor, Turkey).

Midfielders: Dmitry Barinov (Lokomotiv), Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv), Alexander Erokhin (Zenit), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta, Italy), Arsen Zakharyan (Dynamo), Daniil Fomin (Dynamo), Denis Makarov (Dynamo), Danil Glebov (Rostov), ​​Ilzat Akhmetov (CSKA), Zelimkhan Bakaev (Spartak).

Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).

The match of the qualifying tournament Russia – Slovakia will be held today in Kazan at the Ak Bars Arena. Start at 21.45.