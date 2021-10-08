Argentinean Lukas Zelaroyan will play for the Armenian national team. Who is that?

Armenia is not the most football country in the world, even despite Henrikh Mkhitaryan. But the Armenian diaspora is one of the largest, and local football authorities actively use this. Hunting of football players is widespread in Armenia all over the planet – they are looking for those who do not fit into the national teams of their countries, and on the basis of their nationality they invite them to their place. Zelaroyan (or Zelarroyan) was not useful to Argentina, but this does not mean that he is a bad player. He will definitely make the Armenian national team stronger.

Nothing in common with Armenia, except for the surname

A small biographical note, without which the portrait will be incomplete – Lukas Zelaroyan has nothing to do with Armenia. This perfectly characterizes the entire hunting policy, in which people are often involved in the national teams who have nothing to do with the country, except for distant origin.

Argentina is home to about 150 thousand Armenians, this is a very large diaspora. Lucas in an interview with the FFA admitted that he had never contacted her. He also does not know the language (“Barev” in the welcome video sounds somehow unnatural from him) and even his surname in Spanish is written as Zelarroyan – the double “r” means that the first Selaroians appeared in South America long ago. In short, the Armenian from Lucas is very, very tense, but this does not matter, because he is still a top player.

A star in Argentina – 50 thousand people went to a standing ovation

Lucas was born in Cordoba, a metropolis near Rosario, the birthplace of Messi. The future Armenian began playing football at the school of the Belgrano football club, the most popular team in the city. But Belgrano, despite thousands of fans, dominated exclusively in Cordoba – known as the Lift in the Argentine league.

But Zelaroyan was lucky – or Belgrano was lucky with him – but it was with the arrival of Lucas in the main team that the club’s main successes began. Sky Blue, following the results of the 2011/12 season, went to the Example-division, staying there for as much as seven years. And until 2015, his own pupil successfully played for the club. Of course, Zelaroyan in his beloved club (for just being in the tower) has become almost a legend.

Of course, get down to business. Lucas played well, scored decently, assisted, and in 2015 he was even officially recognized as the best player in the league – at 23, in a non-top club and with strong competition. After such recognition, there was only one way – up the career ladder, and Lucas went. In the farewell game, Zelaroyan came out with the captain’s armband, scored the winning goal and received a standing ovation from 50 thousand people at his home stadium.

Zelaroyan dominated Mexico with Tigres

The next stop of one of the main stars of Argentina was the Mexican “Tigres”. Lucas moved there in January 2016 for good money – about 5 million euros. “Tigres” hardly regretted at least one euro they paid – the arrival of Zelaroyan, as it was before in “Belgrano”, opened a new bright period in the history of the club.

If before the arrival of the future Armenian “Tigres” won only three championships in history, then with Zelaroyan in the roster (and he was the main and very useful player – more than 40 productive actions in 140 games), the gold-blue took three Apertura (title of the winter champion) and one Clausura (summer title). In addition, six months after the arrival of Lucas, the Tigres reached the final of the North American Champions League, and later did it twice more – in 2017 and 2019.

For three years in a row, Zelaroyan and his team took the Mexican Super Cup, once hooked up a new international tournament – the Campeones Cup, such a variant of the Mexican-American Super Cup. In general, what was lacking in Belgrano – titles, fell on Lucas.

Zelaroyan impressed the future club Columbus Crew with his performance for the Tigers.

Came to MLS according to the “Beckham rule” and has already recaptured everything

I was so impressed that Columbus Crew, firstly, paid 7 million euros for it, and secondly, they used the Beckham rule for Lucas, that is, made him a contract more than the average for the team – MLS operates ceiling of salaries.

It is unlikely that Columbus regretted it – after all, a year later (Lucas came in January 2020), in December, Zelaroyan scored a double in the MLS Cup final and brought the club the second championship in history. And this summer the Argentinean Armenian gave an assist to the Campeones Cap, which helped Columbus add another trophy to their collection.

Things are not going well for Columbus right now, with little hope for the playoffs this season. But Zelaroyan is the team’s top scorer and one of the club’s most popular players. Together with him, the Armenian national team not only received a high-quality and expensive one (second after Mkhitaryan in terms of value on Transfermarkt), but also a player in fiery form.

Moreover, Zelaroyan is a very good media asset, which, thanks to playing in strong championships, has a very massive audience. The news of Zelaroyan’s recruitment to the national team went viral and raised the active on Twitter of the Football Federation of Armenia – Lucas fans are now rooting for the national team. So from all positions this is a good acquisition – it remains to wait for the debut and the first goals.

