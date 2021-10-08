Arshavin called Karpin’s decision to ban flour in the national team senseless :: Football :: RBC Sport

The former captain of the Russian national team said that if a football player wants something sweet, he will go to the room and eat a chocolate bar.

Photo: Andrey Arshavin (global look press)



The decision of the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin to ban sweets and flour in the national team is meaningless. This “Match TV” said the former captain of the Russian national team Andrei Arshavin.

“For me, this is a pointless action. If a football player wants something sweet, he will go to the room and eat a chocolate bar. Moreover, he spends a short period of time in the national team, and in the clubs, perhaps, there are no such prohibitions. In general, if a player is a professional, then he himself knows what he needs and what does not. I had no restrictions, ”said Arshavin.

At the end of the summer, Karpin said that he had decided to change the diet of athletes and exclude sugar and flour from there. “Before that, they may have drank vodka. What have I got to do with it? Does that mean good? Sugar doesn’t do anything good for footballers, ”he said.

On October 8, at 21:45 Moscow time, in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, the Russians under the leadership of Karpin in Kazan will host Slovakia. So far, the national team is in second place in its group, yielding to the Croats in terms of additional indicators.

Arshavin is one of the most successful Russian players. As part of the national team, he played 74 matches and scored 17 goals. At Euro 2012 he was the captain of the Russian national team.