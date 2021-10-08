Barcelona president hoped Messi would agree to play for the club for free

Barcelona President Joan Laporta gave an interview to RAC1 radio station, in which he spoke about the situation with the departure of the striker Lionel Messi from the team. The Argentinean spent 17 seasons for the club, but after the expiration of the contract last summer, the parties could not come to a new agreement, as a result, Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August. Laporta’s words are quoted by the Goal portal.
“I’m not mad at Messi because I appreciate him. I know that he really wanted to stay at Barcelona, but there was a lot of pressure on him because of the offer he had. Everything indicated that he already had an offer from PSG and a very serious one. In any case, nothing can be changed, ”Laporta said.
According to the functionary, with Messi’s salary under the new contract, the club would not fit into the salary ceiling set in the Spanish championship for each team separately. Barcelona’s salary budget for the 2021/22 season has been cut to € 98 million due to the continuing drop in revenues.
Laporta noted that if Messi was re-signed, the club could also have problems with financial fair play. According to this rule, teams should not spend more money than they earn.
“I was hoping that at the last moment Messi would say that he agrees to play for free. I think La Liga would agree to this. But we cannot ask a player of such a high level to do this, ”added the Barcelona president.
Messi has played for the Spanish club since 2005. In 15 years at Barcelona, he became the club’s record holder for the number of matches played and the top scorer in its history. Together with the team, the Argentinean won the Spanish championship ten times, won the Cup six times and eight times in the country’s Super Cup, and won the Champions League four times. Playing for the “blue garnet”, Messi received a record six times the “Ballon d’Or” – the prize awarded to the best player of the year.
With PSG Messi signed a two-year contract with the possibility of extension for another year. In the current season, the forward has played three games in the French championship, but has not been marked by effective actions. In the Champions League, Messi has two games and one goal. The Parisian club is ranked first in the French league table with 24 points in nine rounds. Barcelona are ninth in the La Liga standings with 12 points.