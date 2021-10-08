https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211006/krasota–strashnaya-sila-dzholi-v-roli-voitelnitsy-blondinki-vzorvala-set–260268723.html

Beauty is a terrible force: Jolie as a blonde warrior blew up the web

Beauty is a terrible force: Jolie as a blonde warrior blew up the web

A new trailer for the movie “The Eternals” from Marvel has been uploaded to the Web. And fans can’t wait to see Jolie on the screens of cinemas 10/06/2021, Sputnik Georgia

2021-10-06T11: 23 + 0400

2021-10-06T11: 23 + 0400

2021-10-06T11: 23 + 0400

show business – news, scandals, stories

Angelina Jolie

foreign stars

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/06/259356173_0−0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_46d2ad79323bd377350ca1f11755bad3.jpg

TBILISI, 6 Oct – Sputnik. American actress Angelina Jolie has blown up the web as a blonde warrior – Marvel movie fans are discussing a new trailer for “The Eternals.” Marvel fans can’t wait to see The Eternals premiere in early November. The project attracts viewers for a number of reasons: because of the cast, as well as because of director Chloe Zhao, who won an Oscar in 2021. Fans of Angelina Jolie are also awaiting the premiere with trepidation, because in the film the star will appear in the unusual image of the blonde warrior Tena. Judging by the reviews in fan groups, this image is very suitable for the actress, and the platinum shade of her hair makes her even more beautiful. This can be seen in the new trailer for The Eternals. In the video, one of the Eternals explains why this race arose on Earth and why it was hiding from people. “I’m waiting for the movie just for Jolie’s sake”, “She needs to permanently dye her hair blonde”, “What a beauty Angie”, “She looks very blond”, “She looks cool,” they write on the Web. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

news

ru_GE

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnn1.img.sputnik-georgia.com/img/07e5/09/06/259356173_239 0:2884:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_dc4cbbd84fa3df1a5e2ec88dbc51be4e.jpg

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Georgia media@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

angelina jolie, foreign stars