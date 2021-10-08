Belgium 2-3 France, League of Nations semi-finals, goal video by Kylian Mbappé, 7 October 2021

Kilian was not afraid to take a penalty, forgetting about the decisive miss at Euro, and became the star of the match.

Mbappe led France to the final of the League of Nations. He was ready to leave the national team because of the hate

Let’s be glad for Kyliana Mbappe… Over the past six months, the striker has gone through the most powerful criticism and hate, and now he has rehabilitated himself and helped his team. The French national team defeated Belgium in an epic match and reached the final of the League of Nations!

If you suddenly dropped out of sports life in the summer, then we remind you. France, as the reigning world champion and a team packed with stars, was the Euro favorite. She left the “death group” with Germany and Portugal, and then there was a sensation. The French threw three balls to Switzerland in 20 minutes and relaxed, and they made a comeback and won on penalties. Mbappe became the scapegoat. In the penalty shootout, he missed the decisive fifth strike.

After the departure of France in Mbappe, a ton of angry comments collapsed. In a recent interview, Kilian recalled that time. “The moment came when I felt that I was starting to be a problem. And other people began to feel the same. They said that the national team lost because of my ego, that I wanted too much, therefore, without me, the team could have won. The most important thing is the French team. If she is happier without me, then I’m ready to leave. I met with the president of the federation, we discussed it. I was unhappy, because I was called a monkey for a missed penalty. This shocked me. At the same time, I do not deny that this is my mistake. But I could get more support, ”Mbappe confessed.





Happy to run when Messi walks. The main thing from the big interview with Mbappe

After the match with Belgium Mbappe, you can forget about the hit at least for a while. France burned 0: 2 after the first half. In the second, Kilian turned on. First, he clocked up several opponents and gave an assist to Karima Benzemaand then the French earned a penalty. Mbappe went to beat. You can imagine what the fans were thinking at that moment. But Kilian only thought about the goal. And powerfully stuck in the nine, no chance for Thibaut Courtois…

The rights to the video belong to the National Sports TV Channel LLC. You can watch the video on the Match TV Twitter account.

After the penalty kick Mbappe the French could no longer be stopped. They began to crush the opponent and brought the matter to victory – 3: 2. For Kilian, it’s a happy ending story.