beloved Leonardo DiCaprio caused a heated discussion on the web

23-year-old beloved Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone posted on her Instagram profile a picture of posing in an evening dress. “Oh, the times when I had such a life and I was lucky enough to wear haute couture masterpieces with precious stones from Miu Miu,” she captioned the photo.

The publication immediately caused a violent reaction on the web. Fans started asking the model if that meant they could be congratulated on DiCaprio. “Wedding dress ?!”, “It will be a great outfit!”, “Are you getting married?” – posted by users in the comments. So far, there are no statements from the star couple on this matter. Rumors that the actor is going to marry his beloved have been circulating for a long time. Some fans are even convinced that the celebrities are already married. Fans believe the couple is expecting a baby, which is why Morrone poses from the back in the photo.

DiCaprio and Morrone prefer not to comment on their personal lives. The couple does not post joint photos and does not share details about their life together on social networks. Information about lovers most often appears when they are photographed by the paparazzi during a time together. It is known that lovers often travel together and have already introduced their parents.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko