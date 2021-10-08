Best Matt Damon Roles – Interstellar, The Martian, Ocean’s 11

On October 8, American actor, screenwriter and producer Matt Damon celebrates his birthday. This is one of the most sought-after and talented actors in our time. He is an Oscar winner in the following nominations: Best Original Screenplay, Best Film, Best Actor (2) and Best Supporting Actor.

OBOZREVATEL in honor of the 51st anniversary of the Hollywood star talks about his best acting work.

1. “Good Will Hunting” (1997)

Matt played in the film a 20-year-old mathematical genius forced to live in poverty and work as a janitor. But one day a guy gets a chance to realize his unique intellectual capabilities.

The film’s writers, longtime friends and distant relatives, are Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. As a result, this picture was nominated for 9 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

For Damon, this is the most beloved film of all, where he was filmed. And on the first day of filming, he and Ben even shed tears from the fact that they were overwhelmed with emotions.

2. “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999)

Late 1950s. A young boy named Tom Ripley travels to Italy to bring home Dickie Greenleaf, a wealthy playboy millionaire. He fails to do this. But the young man discovers in himself talents that he did not even know about before: imitation of the voices and manners of people, as well as forging signatures.

For the role, Matt lost 14 kg. Additionally, for filming in this film, the actor learned to play the piano.

3. “Unconquered” (2009)

This is a biographical drama starring Matt Damon and Morgan Freeman. The film tells how Nelson Mandela became president. The film was nominated three times for a Golden Globe and twice for an Oscar.

For quality preparation for the role, Matt communicated with the real Francois Pienard. And before filming began, he trained for a long time in a rugby club.

4. “The Martian” (2015)

This is the story of astronaut Mark Watney, who is stuck on Mars. His team decided that the man had died in a sandstorm. Watney had to invent a way to signal to Earth that he survived.

Matt once said that the main character of the film is very similar to himself. This made it easier to work on the set. All of the actor’s scenes were filmed in 5 weeks. During filming, he had to put on a spacesuit weighing about 20 kg, and with additional mechanisms for stunts, the load increased to 45 kg.

5. “Interstellar” (2014)

On Earth, due to drought, people cannot farm. Hunger extinction threatens humanity. Scientists have come to the conclusion that the planet can no longer be saved, but an alternative to it can be found in space. Then the team of the best astronauts sets out in search of a place where people could move.

Damon was one of the last to join the cast of the film. Filming of his scenes took place in frosty Iceland.

6. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Danny Ocean is a professional forensic scientist. In just 24 hours, he gathers a team of the best specialists in the field of crime to carry out the greatest and most romantic robbery. We are talking about $ 160 million in casinos.

Matt often played in casinos with other actors in between takes.

