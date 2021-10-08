Beta Finance token grows 6500% after listing on Binance

Altcoin Initial Offering Takes Place on Binance Launchpad Before Trading Starts

The Beta Finance token price has risen by over 6,500% since the altcoin began trading on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. The cost of the cryptocurrency after listing has reached $ 4. At 15:40 GMT, the coin is trading at $ 3. Beta Finance has a market cap of over $ 510 million with a daily trading volume of $ 215 million, according to CoinGecko.

Beta Finance started trading on Binance on October 8th at 15:00 UTC. The token is traded in pairs with Bitcoin, Binance Coin, as well as USDT and BUSD stablecoins. Prior to the start of trading, Binance Launchpad conducted an initial public offering of Beta Finance tokens.

Beta Finance is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows clients to issue loans in digital assets. The key feature of the site is that users can issue loans not only in large cryptocurrencies, but also in little-known tokens.

