Binance Ban on South Africa & BTC Senators: Crypto Market News By Investing.com

Investing.com – Critical vulnerability has been found in staking protocols 2.0, and Sri Lankan authorities are looking into blockchain and mining – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

In August 2021, US Senator Cynthia Lummis bought BTC in the amount of $ 50,000 to $ 100,000. According to CNBC, at the end of June 2021, the politician had 5 BTC.

Dmitry Tsumak, co-founder of the Ethereum 2.0 Stake Wise staking service, has identified a vulnerability in the competing Rocket Pool and Lido protocols that could lead to theft of user funds.

The Sri Lankan authorities have formed a committee to attract investment in digital banking, blockchain technology and “related industries such as cryptocurrencies.”

Mining companies that have received a listing in the United States hold more than 20,459 BTC ($ 1.13 billion) as a reserve asset. Such calculations are provided by the experts of The Block.

Binance closed access to margin trading, leveraged tokens, and cryptocurrency derivatives for South African customers.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina