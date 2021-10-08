Binance May Open Headquarters In Ireland | Blockchain24

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is considering Ireland as part of its plans to establish a number of headquarters around the world, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Thursday.

In recent months, regulators around the world have taken a close look at Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume. Some have banned the platform from engaging in certain activities, while others have warned consumers that it does not have a license to operate in their jurisdiction.

In response, CEO Changpeng Zhao said in July that he wants to improve the exchange’s relationship with regulators, ditch its “decentralized” structure and establish a regional headquarters.

Binance registered three firms in Ireland last month, according to corporate registry documents.

“Historically, we have argued that we do not have a headquarters. In fact, we are just setting up several headquarters in different parts of the world, ”Changpeng Zhao said in an interview.

When asked if Ireland is included in Binance’s plans to establish a headquarters in a specific country, Zhao replied, “Yes, there is.” He declined to give details of plans for the country.

“When we started out, we wanted to stick to the principles of decentralization, no headquarters, no work around the world, no borders,” he said. It is now very clear that you need a centralized legal entity structure to run a centralized exchange. “

Trading volumes on Binance surged between July and September, suggesting that recent regulatory crackdowns around the world have had little impact on the platform’s business.

Binance’s corporate structure is not transparent. Its holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands, according to British court documents and the Malaysian Securities Regulatory Authority.