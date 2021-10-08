Binance.US Appoints Brian Schroeder as CEO | Blockchain24

Binance.US has promoted Brian Schroeder to CEO, US Cryptocurrency Division, announced Friday.

Schroeder has already served as president of Binance.US and a member of the board of directors. Previously, he was a strategist and business development leader at Ant Group, a subsidiary of Chinese internet giant Alibaba, and also the CEO of Uber. Schroeder was named president in September following the unexpected departure of former CEO Brian Brooks. Brooks, the former head of the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was CEO for just four months.

Binance.US also announced that it is appointing Eric Segal as acting chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Joshua Sroge, who is leaving the company.

“I look forward to further growth for our team as we continue to expand our products and services and begin our first steps on our path to an IPO,” Schroeder said in a statement.

Segal will serve as CFO until a permanent CFO is appointed. The company said it is working with recruiting firm Russell Reynolds Associates to find a permanent candidate.