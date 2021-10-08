Bitcoin at $ 56K and the rise of Shiba Inu. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto

The State Duma announced plans to restrict investment in cryptocurrency, the Beta Finance token grew by 6500% after listing on Binance, the SEC approved the “revolutionary Bitcoin-ETF” and other news of the past working week

Monday

USA to unite 30 countries in the fight against illegal use of cryptocurrencies

President Joe Biden Announces Online Meeting on Fighting Cybercrime in October

Snowden named the reason for the rise in the price of bitcoin

The ex-CIA officer recalled that over the past year and a half, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price almost 10 times, despite the measures taken by the governments of different countries

The profit of Bitcoin miners increased to $ 40 million per day

The current income from cryptocurrency mining is 275% higher than before the halving that took place on the asset network in May last year

Tuesday

Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 50 thousand for the first time since the beginning of September

Over the week, the price of the first cryptocurrency grew by 18%, and its capitalization increased to $ 941 billion

Shiba Inu became the most popular token on the Coinbase crypto exchange

The daily altcoin trading volume on the largest US cryptocurrency exchange exceeded $ 1.3 billion, ahead of Bitcoin ($ 774 million)

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by almost 5%

In just over two months, the indicator that determines the amount of computing power for finding a new block in the network of the first cryptocurrency has grown by 39%

Wednesday

SEC Chief Announces No Plans To Ban Cryptocurrencies

Gary Gensler emphasized that the decision to impose tough measures on digital assets must come from Congress.

Shiba Inu entered the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization

Over the past week, the “meme” cryptocurrency has risen in price by 212%, and its market value has reached $ 14.4 billion

Bitcoin rate rises above $ 55.5 thousand for the first time since mid-May

During the day, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by 10%, and its capitalization has exceeded $ 1 trillion

Thursday

The State Duma announced plans to limit investment in cryptocurrency

Russian MPs will develop legislation that will limit the ability of unqualified investors to invest in digital assets

BitGo announced the interest of corporations in investing in bitcoin

Among large companies, the demand for investments in the first cryptocurrency has increased, says the head of the BitGo service

The analyst named the reason for the possible growth of bitcoin to $ 100 thousand.

According to trader Dmitry Lavrov, the crypto market at the moment looks optimistic, since the first cryptocurrency aims to update the historical maximum

Friday

SEC approves revolutionary Bitcoin ETF

Volt Equity’s exchange-traded fund, approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, consists of stocks of companies that hold large amounts of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 56 thousand for the first time since mid-May

The price of the first cryptocurrency has updated the local maximum, having risen in price by 3% over the last day

Beta Finance Token Gains 6500% After Listing On Binance

Altcoin Initial Offering Takes Place on Binance Launchpad Before Trading Starts

