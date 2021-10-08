Bitcoin at $ 56K and the rise of Shiba Inu. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto

The State Duma announced plans to restrict investment in cryptocurrency, the Beta Finance token grew by 6500% after listing on Binance, the SEC approved the “revolutionary Bitcoin-ETF” and other news of the past working week
Monday
USA to unite 30 countries in the fight against illegal use of cryptocurrencies
President Joe Biden Announces Online Meeting on Fighting Cybercrime in October
Snowden named the reason for the rise in the price of bitcoin
The ex-CIA officer recalled that over the past year and a half, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price almost 10 times, despite the measures taken by the governments of different countries
The profit of Bitcoin miners increased to $ 40 million per day
The current income from cryptocurrency mining is 275% higher than before the halving that took place on the asset network in May last year
Tuesday
Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 50 thousand for the first time since the beginning of September
Over the week, the price of the first cryptocurrency grew by 18%, and its capitalization increased to $ 941 billion
Shiba Inu became the most popular token on the Coinbase crypto exchange
The daily altcoin trading volume on the largest US cryptocurrency exchange exceeded $ 1.3 billion, ahead of Bitcoin ($ 774 million)
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by almost 5%
In just over two months, the indicator that determines the amount of computing power for finding a new block in the network of the first cryptocurrency has grown by 39%
Wednesday
SEC Chief Announces No Plans To Ban Cryptocurrencies
Gary Gensler emphasized that the decision to impose tough measures on digital assets must come from Congress.
Shiba Inu entered the top 20 largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization
Over the past week, the “meme” cryptocurrency has risen in price by 212%, and its market value has reached $ 14.4 billion
Bitcoin rate rises above $ 55.5 thousand for the first time since mid-May
During the day, the first cryptocurrency has risen in price by 10%, and its capitalization has exceeded $ 1 trillion
Thursday
The State Duma announced plans to limit investment in cryptocurrency
Russian MPs will develop legislation that will limit the ability of unqualified investors to invest in digital assets
BitGo announced the interest of corporations in investing in bitcoin
Among large companies, the demand for investments in the first cryptocurrency has increased, says the head of the BitGo service
The analyst named the reason for the possible growth of bitcoin to $ 100 thousand.
According to trader Dmitry Lavrov, the crypto market at the moment looks optimistic, since the first cryptocurrency aims to update the historical maximum
Friday
SEC approves revolutionary Bitcoin ETF
Volt Equity’s exchange-traded fund, approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, consists of stocks of companies that hold large amounts of cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.
Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 56 thousand for the first time since mid-May
The price of the first cryptocurrency has updated the local maximum, having risen in price by 3% over the last day
Beta Finance Token Gains 6500% After Listing On Binance
Altcoin Initial Offering Takes Place on Binance Launchpad Before Trading Starts
You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.