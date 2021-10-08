Bitcoin legalization is postponed. Zelenskiy vetoed law on virtual assets: it will be expensive to regulate them | Hromadske television

This was reported by the press service of the President’s Office.
According to Zelensky, the creation of a separate body to regulate the virtual asset market “Will require significant expenditures from the state budget”, therefore, he proposes to transfer powers to the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market.
The news of the veto of the law was published by the President’s Office at 18:40, but later deleted it. In the original version, it was proposed to allow the regulation of virtual assets also to the National Bank (in those cases when it comes to assets backed by foreign exchange values).
In addition, the OP’s message emphasized that the provisions of the law do not comply with “Constitutional requirements of legal certainty” and do not provide transparent conditions for participants in the virtual asset market. The mention of this has now been removed.
What bill are you talking about?
The Verkhovna Rada fully adopted the bill on September 8. It provides that a virtual asset is an intangible good that is an object of civil rights, which has a value and is expressed by a set of data in electronic form. But it was not allowed to settle or trade such assets in Ukraine.
The Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov then explained that the law would help streamline the cryptocurrency market, and assured that soon crypto exchanges would be able to officially operate in the Ukrainian jurisdiction, and the development of a new industry would attract investment to the state.
According to Fedorov, in Ukraine the daily turnover of virtual assets reaches one billion hryvnia. But the market is in the shadows, so international exchanges cannot enter Ukraine. In addition, because of this, taxes are not paid on transactions with virtual assets.