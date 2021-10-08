Bitcoin legalization is postponed. Zelenskiy vetoed law on virtual assets: it will be expensive to regulate them | Hromadske television

This was reported by the press service of the President’s Office.

According to Zelensky, the creation of a separate body to regulate the virtual asset market “Will require significant expenditures from the state budget”, therefore, he proposes to transfer powers to the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market.

The news of the veto of the law was published by the President’s Office at 18:40, but later deleted it. In the original version, it was proposed to allow the regulation of virtual assets also to the National Bank (in those cases when it comes to assets backed by foreign exchange values).

In addition, the OP’s message emphasized that the provisions of the law do not comply with “Constitutional requirements of legal certainty” and do not provide transparent conditions for participants in the virtual asset market. The mention of this has now been removed.