Boucher: Russia is not as bad as North America presents it. There is a very good hockey

American forward of Yaroslavl Lokomotiv Reed Boucher talked about adaptation to Russia, as well as about the reasons for refusing to go to the NHL last summer.

“Many North Americans have heard horror stories about coming to Russia. This is a false idea. Personally, I have not experienced anything bad, everything is generally the same as in North America. There is very good hockey here, a good league. Russia is not as bad as North America thinks it is.

Lack of good knowledge of the language does not complicate the game in the KHL. Hockey is hockey, here all the players are smart, everyone understands how we want to play. There are guys who can speak both Russian and English in the locker room, so if you have a question, you can figure it out.

Rejected an offer from an NHL club in the summer? It was a family decision, especially since COVID-19 is still the case. It is still unclear how the restraint situation will develop in North America. So, when I had a contract in my hands, I had to discuss it with my family and do what would be best for them.

To be honest, I don’t watch a lot of NHL matches during the season. Due to the time difference, it is difficult to watch the games themselves, so from time to time I watch highlights and stay aware of what is happening, “the Okhtinsky Press Center quotes Boucher.