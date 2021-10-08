Cara Delevingne admitted that sometimes she wants to become a heterosexual

Cara Delevingne admitted that it took her a long time to accept her sexual orientation. The girl talked about this in the podcast “Goop” with Gwyneth Paltrow. The model said that she repeatedly felt “suicidal” and wanted to “just be straight.”

Cara Delevingne grew up in an “old fashioned” family and must have been unable to accept her orientation. “I didn’t know anyone who was gay. I didn’t know what it was, and in fact I think that as a child I didn’t know that I was homophobic, ”the model said. At the time, Cara Delevingne said that “the very idea of ​​being with same-sex partners” disgusted her.

The model admitted that she was afraid that the family would react negatively to her orientation. However, her father said, “You deserve to be loved.” Father’s words had a positive effect on Kara and made her believe in herself even more.

We will remind, recently the girl declared her pansexuality. She believes that her orientation is “constantly changing.” Kara is glad she doesn’t need to fit any model.

Previously, Cara Delevingne starred in a documentary series about sexuality and gender. The model became a participant in experiments and spoke with representatives of different gender communities. More details in our material.