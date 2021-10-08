CD Projekt has closed the Cyberpunk 2077 mod, which allowed intimate closeness with Keanu Reeves

CD Projekt banned distribution of the Cyberpunk 2077 modification, which allowed players to have sex with digital rocker Johnny Silverhand, played by popular actor Keanu Reeves… The role-playing shooter developer believes that you should not do explicit scenes with the participation of celebrities.

The mod was created by user Catmino and posted on the NexusMods website. In fact, it allowed players to manually change character textures to other models, and Johnny Silverhand is one of the skins that can replace, say, a sex bot. However, the mod was not implemented very well anyway. Keanu stayed dressed and spoke in the voice of a sexbot, not his own.

As CD Projekt RED stated to PC Gamer: “Our most important rule with regard to user generated content, in particular game modifications, is not to hurt others. In the case of changing models, especially related to explicit scenes, this may be poorly received by the people who provided us with their appearance to create the characters of Cyberpunk 2077 “…

The developer added that mod creators must obtain permission from all interested parties (including the people who gave the characters their appearance) before publishing their creation anywhere. As for the characters that were invented by CD Projekt RED, the studio allowed you to do whatever you want with them. All of this is in the game’s license agreement and fan content rules.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. On Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5, it is still available for backward compatibility.