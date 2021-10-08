choosing the best look of the week

Hey! We have a little news for you from the fashion department. Now every Friday we will make a selection of the brightest stars’ outings, and you will choose the best one.

Let’s start right now. We saw a lot of interesting outfits this week. The record holder for the number of spectacular exits was definitely Kim Kardashian. The paparazzi managed to photograph the star in a puffy Balenciaga leather vest, and in a burgundy trench coat, from under which an oversized hoodie peeped out, and in a hot pink fitted jacket with over-the-knee boots to match (it is he who participates in today’s voting).

Photo: legion-media

Another long-awaited appearance is the new exit of Bella Hadid with her boyfriend Mark Kalman. We think they are vying for the title of Hollywood’s most stylish couple (and it seems like Hailey and Justin should start to worry).

Photo: legion-media

This week, Rihanna made us happy with her next outfit. However, this time there were no dangerous mini and bandanas. The star appeared in West Hollywood in wide ripped jeans and an oversized cardigan (one of the top fall trends).

Photo: legion-media

But Hailey Bieber chose a black total bow, which she complemented with a leather bomber jacket. But our attention was drawn to sandals with puffed straps, which the star wore in a duet with white socks.

Photo: legion-media

Rounding out the selection with a relaxed look by Jennifer Lawrence, which consists of a boxy sweater, midi skirt and loafers.