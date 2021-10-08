https://rsport.ria.ru/20211008/draka-1753679771.html
Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis
The choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, Alexei Zheleznyakov, criticized the behavior of three immigrants from Dagestan, who beat a man in the Moscow metro.
MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. The choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, Aleksey Zheleznyakov, criticized the behavior of three immigrants from Dagestan who beat a man in the Moscow metro. According to the coach, the modern generation grows up on the principles of violence and does not see other ways of development. morality, how you should apply your fighting skills. It was instilled in us that you should use it only for defense. Now the Caucasian guys, if you are not engaged in wrestling, then you are not a man, a disgrace. They have a completely different mind. The new generation is brought up on cruelty and aggression. They have in their heads like this: if you did not beat someone, did not disfigure, did not break your nose or jaw, then you are not a man. You must do it," he said in a video via Instagram. Please note that violent media and improper upbringing may be the cause of excessive aggression. "The TV cannot be turned on. federal channels murders, robberies, crime chronicles. It has become so common and normal that our youth is being brought up in this. And the Russians are full of thugs. Caucasians have more of this, because they are all engaged in martial arts, their trainers, unfortunately, do not explain to them where and when they can apply it. It is normal for them to disfigure a person. The adults are to blame for this. This is how we educate them … Caucasians have a concept: they respect their elders very much. The elders, first of all, must explain where and how they can apply it; the fighters must develop some kind of moral and spiritual qualities. And not just a fighter on the street who can break the nose of any passer-by," the choreographer is sure. He also urged to deal with the reasons for what happened so as not to repeat mistakes in the future.
Zheleznyakov also drew attention to the fact that the reasons for excessive aggression can be the media broadcasting violence and incorrect education.
"It is impossible to turn on the TV. Murders, robberies, criminal chronicles are on federal channels. It has become so common and normal, our youth is brought up in this. And the Russians are full of scumbags. Caucasians have more of this, because they are all engaged in martial arts, their coaches, unfortunately, they do not explain to them where and when they can apply it. It's normal for them to disfigure a person. The adults are to blame for this. We educate them this way … Caucasians have a concept: they have a lot of respect for their elders. where and how they can apply it, the fighters should develop some moral and spiritual qualities. And not just a fighter on the street who can break the nose of any passer-by," the choreographer is sure.
He also urged to deal with the reasons for what happened, so as not to repeat mistakes in the future.