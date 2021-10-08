Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
92

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211008/draka-1753679771.html

Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis

Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis – RIA Novosti Sport, 10/08/2021

Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis

The choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, Alexei Zheleznyakov, criticized the behavior of three immigrants from Dagestan, who beat a man in the Moscow metro. RIA Novosti Sport, 08.10.2021

2021-10-08T14: 02

2021-10-08T14: 02

2021-10-08T14: 17

figure skating

Eteri Tutberidze

beating a passenger in the Moscow metro

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753679987_0:100:1080:708_1920x0_80_0_0_93ebb8d78ad24ce10963a2668b0f92dc.jpg

MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. The choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, Aleksey Zheleznyakov, criticized the behavior of three immigrants from Dagestan who beat a man in the Moscow metro. According to the coach, the modern generation grows up on the principles of violence and does not see other ways of development. morality, how you should apply your fighting skills. It was instilled in us that you should use it only for defense. Now the Caucasian guys, if you are not engaged in wrestling, then you are not a man, a disgrace. They have a completely different mind. The new generation is brought up on cruelty and aggression. They have in their heads like this: if you did not beat someone, did not disfigure, did not break your nose or jaw, then you are not a man. You must do it, “he said in a video via Instagram. Please note that violent media and improper upbringing may be the cause of excessive aggression. “The TV cannot be turned on. federal channels murders, robberies, crime chronicles. It has become so common and normal that our youth is being brought up in this. And the Russians are full of thugs. Caucasians have more of this, because they are all engaged in martial arts, their trainers, unfortunately, do not explain to them where and when they can apply it. It is normal for them to disfigure a person. The adults are to blame for this. This is how we educate them … Caucasians have a concept: they respect their elders very much. The elders, first of all, must explain where and how they can apply it; the fighters must develop some kind of moral and spiritual qualities. And not just a fighter on the street who can break the nose of any passer-by, “the choreographer is sure. He also urged to deal with the reasons for what happened so as not to repeat mistakes in the future.

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211007/malikov-1753532960.html

https://ria.ru/20211007/metro-1753592752.html

RIA Novosti Sport

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA Novosti Sport

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA Novosti Sport

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753679987_0:96:1080:906_1920x0_80_0_0_98689bb182f1e2afa0013e8aa34e9de8.jpg

Eteri Tutberidze, beating a passenger in the Moscow metro

14:02 08.10.2021 (updated: 14:17 10/08/2021)

Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis

MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. The choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, Alexei Zheleznyakov, criticized the behavior of three immigrants from Dagestan, who beat a man in the Moscow metro.

According to the coach, the modern generation is growing up on the principles of violence and does not see other ways of development.

“When I was growing up, I was also involved in martial arts, we were instilled with certain morals, how you should apply your fighting skills. We were instilled that you should only use it for defense. Now the Caucasian guys, if you are not engaged in wrestling, then you are not a man They have a completely different mind in their heads. The new generation is brought up on cruelty and aggression. In their heads it is like this: if you did not beat someone, did not disfigure, broke your nose or jaw, then you are not a man. to do, “he said in a video via Instagram.
Magomed Malikov - RIA Novosti, 1920, 07.10.2021
Yesterday, 16:09

Dagestan MMA fighter harshly condemned fellow countrymen after beating a man in the subway

Zheleznyakov also drew attention to the fact that the reasons for excessive aggression can be the media broadcasting violence and incorrect education.

“It is impossible to turn on the TV. Murders, robberies, criminal chronicles are on federal channels. It has become so common and normal, our youth is brought up in this. And the Russians are full of scumbags. Caucasians have more of this, because they are all engaged in martial arts, their coaches, unfortunately, they do not explain to them where and when they can apply it. It’s normal for them to disfigure a person. The adults are to blame for this. We educate them this way … Caucasians have a concept: they have a lot of respect for their elders. where and how they can apply it, the fighters should develop some moral and spiritual qualities. And not just a fighter on the street who can break the nose of any passer-by, “the choreographer is sure.

Suspects in the attack on Roman Kovalev in the Moscow metro. Operational shooting

Yesterday, 21:56

Relatives did not believe in the guilt of Dagestanis who beat a man in the subway

He also urged to deal with the reasons for what happened, so as not to repeat mistakes in the future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here