https://rsport.ria.ru/20211008/draka-1753679771.html

Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis

Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis – RIA Novosti Sport, 10/08/2021

Choreographer Tutberidze reacted to the beating of a man in the metro by Dagestanis

The choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, Alexei Zheleznyakov, criticized the behavior of three immigrants from Dagestan, who beat a man in the Moscow metro. RIA Novosti Sport, 08.10.2021

2021-10-08T14: 02

2021-10-08T14: 02

2021-10-08T14: 17

figure skating

Eteri Tutberidze

beating a passenger in the Moscow metro

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753679987_0:100:1080:708_1920x0_80_0_0_93ebb8d78ad24ce10963a2668b0f92dc.jpg

MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. The choreographer of the Eteri Tutberidze group, Aleksey Zheleznyakov, criticized the behavior of three immigrants from Dagestan who beat a man in the Moscow metro. According to the coach, the modern generation grows up on the principles of violence and does not see other ways of development. morality, how you should apply your fighting skills. It was instilled in us that you should use it only for defense. Now the Caucasian guys, if you are not engaged in wrestling, then you are not a man, a disgrace. They have a completely different mind. The new generation is brought up on cruelty and aggression. They have in their heads like this: if you did not beat someone, did not disfigure, did not break your nose or jaw, then you are not a man. You must do it, “he said in a video via Instagram. Please note that violent media and improper upbringing may be the cause of excessive aggression. “The TV cannot be turned on. federal channels murders, robberies, crime chronicles. It has become so common and normal that our youth is being brought up in this. And the Russians are full of thugs. Caucasians have more of this, because they are all engaged in martial arts, their trainers, unfortunately, do not explain to them where and when they can apply it. It is normal for them to disfigure a person. The adults are to blame for this. This is how we educate them … Caucasians have a concept: they respect their elders very much. The elders, first of all, must explain where and how they can apply it; the fighters must develop some kind of moral and spiritual qualities. And not just a fighter on the street who can break the nose of any passer-by, “the choreographer is sure. He also urged to deal with the reasons for what happened so as not to repeat mistakes in the future.

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211007/malikov-1753532960.html

https://ria.ru/20211007/metro-1753592752.html

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/08/1753679987_0:96:1080:906_1920x0_80_0_0_98689bb182f1e2afa0013e8aa34e9de8.jpg

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA Novosti Sport internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Eteri Tutberidze, beating a passenger in the Moscow metro