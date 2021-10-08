Chris Hemsworth posted a training video for Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation 2

The actor compiled a whole program so that subscribers were inspired and also went in for sports.

Shot from the movie “Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation”

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t seem to get tired at all. The actor trained hard for several months for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and now he switched to preparing for filming in the action movie “Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation 2”. The actor posted a video on Instagram with a whole range of exercises.



In the commentary, the actor noted that he began to prepare for a return to the role of Tyler Reik. He emphasized that he had moved from weight training to body weight training. He writes that with these exercises he intends to increase agility, strength and speed. Hemsworth looks very powerful and confident.

Also in the post, the artist invited subscribers to try to work out according to his program. And he even painted it to inspire fans to play sports:

“Try this little workout and make your lungs scream for mercy! 3-minute boxing round (cardio). 50 squats (lower body). 40 seated impulses (mobility). 20 reps per exercise [их показывает в видео после толчков]… 25 push-ups (upper body). Rest 2 minutes, 4 sets in total. ”

In Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue 2, the mercenary Tyler Rake takes on a dangerous mission – to save the son of an Indian drug lord from criminals. During the operation, Tyler deftly deals with numerous enemies, demonstrating cool fighting techniques. In the sequel, the hero will surely show even more cool tricks, since Chris Hemsworth trains so hard and improves his agility.

Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue has proven to be a pretty successful project, with an incredible 99 million views on Netflix in its first month after its premiere. Now Sam Hargrave’s hit will turn into a new franchise – not only a sequel, but also spin-offs are planned, which was confirmed in 2020 by producers and screenwriters Anthony and Joe Russo.

