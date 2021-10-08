Chris Hemsworth showed off his strong wife

While Victory Day is celebrated in Russia, in many Western countries people celebrate Mother’s Day, because they have this date on the second Sunday in May. Many world stars congratulate mothers on this day. Among them is the Hollywood hero Chris Hemsworth, who posted on Instagram a rare photo of his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.

“Congratulations on Mother’s Day to all talented, hardworking, raising children, raising the bar and supporting women husbands!” – wrote the actor, separately paying homage to his wife.

As you know, the artist and model gave birth to three children to the action movie star. Their daughter is about to turn 9 years old, and their twin sons are now 7. But Chris shared a picture when they were all crumbs. In the photo, Elsa carries all three babies in a special sling backpack and at the same time still manages to smile. It seems that Hemsforth’s wife is as strong as he is. This is who should play Thor’s fighting girlfriend instead of Natalie Portman, don’t you think so?

