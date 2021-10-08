Come on? Nobody expected celebrity romances – Stars

High-profile romances of stars do not surprise anyone, but sometimes celebrities enter into relationships that can surprise even loyal fans. We have collected the most unexpected novels, perhaps you did not even know about some of them.

Johnny Depp and Sherilyn Fenn

Depp’s love is legendary; among the women who conquered Johnny’s heart at different times, there were top models, world-famous actresses, and cult European artists. But the vast majority of fans, especially young ones, were surprised to learn about the romance of their idol with the star of “Twin Peaks” Sherilyn Fenn. The actors met on the set of the series, after the meeting, the couple literally did not part. It seemed that the matter was going to the wedding, but after having existed for a couple of years, the couple broke up, and Johnny flew off into a new relationship.

Tom Cruise and Cher

This couple still causes heated discussions. Cher was an incredible star in the 80s, and Tom was just starting his rise to great fame. By the way, Cruz was almost 16 years younger than Cher, but this did not prevent the artists from getting together for a while. For a long time they managed to hide their relationship, although it was not easy, many years later Cher spoke about their relationship on one of the TV shows. The singer assures that it was one of the best novels in her life.

Janet Jackson and Matthew McConaughey

The legendary singer hid her novels from the public for a long time, in general, the star does not like publicity too much, if it does not concern her profession. But the paparazzi turned out to be agile guys and were able to catch Matthew McConaughey himself leaving the Jackson house. At the same time, the actor was shirtless. It happened 15 years ago, but both stars do not want to tell all the details of their communication, that day Matthew said that he just stopped by to listen to good music in good company.

Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz

This novel was never something secret, but at one time it made a lot of noise. Surprisingly, even after the couple broke up, the stars did not become bitter enemies and did not vilify each other on various TV shows. Even today, former lovers get along well and at every event where they find themselves in the same room, they always find a moment to chat. Still, a breakup does not always lead to lifelong feud, and the example of Minogue and Kravitz is a great example.