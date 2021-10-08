Courtois: There is no point in meeting for third place in the League of Nations. Who needs this match?

29-year-old goalkeeper for Belgium and Real Madrid Thibaut Courtois expressed his opinion on the need to hold a match for third place in the UEFA Nations League.

“Saturday’s third place match with Italy is absolutely useless. There is no point in third place. I don’t understand, who needs this match? ” – quotes the words of Courtois RMC Sport.

Let us remind you that the semi-final match of the aforementioned tournament took place the day before, in which the Belgians in Turin (Italy) at the Allianz – Juventus stadium were opposed by the French team. Roberto Martinez’s wards lost in this game with a score of 2: 3, despite the fact that they were leading by two goals to the break.

On Wednesday, October 6, the first semifinal match of the tournament took place. In it, the Spanish national team beat the Italian national team in the majority.

The match for third place between the national teams of Italy and Belgium will take place on Sunday, October 10, at the Allianz – Juventus stadium in Turin (Italy). The meeting starts at 16:00 Moscow time.