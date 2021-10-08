Cyprus – Croatia. Forecast and rate for 2.10

On Thursday, October 8, in the 7th round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup in the European zone, the Cyprus national team in Larnaca will host the Croatian national team. The game will start at 21:45 Moscow time. Cyprus – Croatia: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Cyprus

The current tournament is national team Cyprus fails. The team lags behind even Malta in the standings.

The current last place in the standings cannot be attributed to failures alone. The Cyprus national team scored only 4 points in 6 matches with one goal scored.





The past tour of Cyprus can hardly be recorded as an asset. The team lost to Slovakia on the road with a score of 0: 2.

Moreover, a few days earlier the Cypriots lost to Russia (0: 2). Thus, they lost five matches in a row, in which they never scored.

Croatia

After five matches Croatia lost the first position to the Russian national team, but after the sixth she regained the leadership. The hosts have 13 points.

Drafts won 4 wins in six qualifying matches. Previously, they secured a minimal victory over Cyprus (1: 0) and defeated Malta (3: 0).

As part of the September training camp, the team parted with a zero draw with Russia (0: 0), minimally won against Slovakia (1: 0) and defeated Slovenia (3: 0).

It is noteworthy that the only defeat in the group was inflicted on the Croats by Slovenia (0: 1). This was in the first round. Then the team of Zlatko Dalich suffered a minimal fiasco.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers naturally consider guests to be a favorite, whose win rate is equal to 1.28…

The home team’s success is measured in 13.00, while a draw is in 5.00…

Our forecast and bid – Croatia will win and three or more goals will be scored in the match in 2.10.