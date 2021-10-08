Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spent time with the musician’s children on the beach in Malibu

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Life is slowly but surely getting back on track. So celebrities began to appear more and more in public and returned to their usual way of life. Last weekend, 30-year-old Dakota Johnson and 43-year-old Chris Martin decided to relax on the beach in Malibu. And they were accompanied by the musician’s children from his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow: 16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses. Together they had a fun and active time: surfing and playing frescobol.



Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin with their daughter Apple

The actress gets along well not only with the children of her boyfriend, but also with his ex-wife – in a big company they go to rest and gather at family celebrations (Dakota even invited Gwyneth to her 30th birthday). It is said that it was Paltrow who pushed Martin to reunite with the star of the movie “Fifty Shades of Gray” after they broke up a year ago after two years of relationship.

Melanie Griffith, who really likes Martin, is also happy for her daughter’s personal life. The actress has repeatedly noted that she adores Chris and considers them and Dakota an amazing couple.



