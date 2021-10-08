Datsik accused brothers Emelianenko of contractual battles

The scandalous MMA fighter Vyacheslav Datsik said that the Emelianenko brothers took part in contractual battles.

– Sasha definitely had one fake fight. Rzhaka bespontovaya. Look, you can see everything there. Fedya also saw some kind of setup. Well this is my opinion. Apparently, he decided to cut money, – said Datsik on the Kovalenko Youtube channel.

Datsik noted that he had no concrete evidence of the contractual nature of the fights.

The last time 40-year-old Alexander Emelianenko entered the ring on September 18. He defeated blogger Artyom Tarasov. Emelianenko has 29 wins, 8 losses and 1 draw in MMA.

The next fight, 45-year-old Fedor Emelianenko, will play at the Bellator tournament in Moscow on October 23 with Timothy Johnson. On account of Fedor Emelianenko, a total of 46 fights in mixed martial arts. In them, he won 39 victories, lost six times, one more fight was declared invalid.

Datsik, 41, is a Russian mixed-style and Muay Thai fighter nicknamed Red Tarzan. On August 14, he fought with Daniyal Elbaev. The fight took place according to the rules of boxing and lasted three rounds. Datsik won the victory. The athlete is waiting for a fight with Alexander Emelianenko.