daughter of the late Nachalova in a black top and skirt with polka dot print

The daughter of the late singer Yulia Nachalova, Vera Aldonina, will turn fifteen this December. Recently, the girl has matured very much and has become even more like her star beauty-mother.

In glasses and a cappuccino-colored blouse: the matured daughter of the late Yulia Nachalova shared the first photo on InstagramFourteen-year-old Vera Aldonina started her own microblogging on a popular social network.

This can be judged by the new photographs of Vera Aldonina, which recently she herself began to post on the Web.

The daughter of the late Yulia Nachalova began to maintain her own Instagram page. So far, only photographs appear on her microblog. Vera Aldonina prefers not to sign them. But her fans do it well.

Under each new picture, they write comments with compliments to their daughter Yulia Nachalova, admiring her beauty.

The furor made a photo of Vera Aldonina, in which she appeared in a beautiful outfit, combining a black top with a full skirt with a polka dot print. Large peas, matching the shade of the top, are symmetrically placed on a white background.

It is worth noting that the daughter of Yulia Nachalova inherited not only her beauty, but also her talent. Vera Aldonina sings and plays beautifully in the school theater.

