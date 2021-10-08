Daughter Reese Witherspoon showed her boyfriend who looks like her father in his youth

Reese Witherspoon’s 21-year-old daughter has lifted the curtain on her personal life.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava, has a boyfriend. For a long time, the young man was a “mystical” character, which the press knew about, but did not see the pictures.

However, recently on her Instagram, Ava posted a rare cute photo with her beloved – Owen Mahoney. A couple in love made a shot in front of the famous bridge on Congress Avenue.

Ava and Owen really wanted to see bats fly out from under the city bridges, but, alas, this did not happen.

The bats were shy … so here’s our photo, – the girl signed the photo.

Ava Witherspoon with a boyfriend / instagram.com/avaphillippe

Ava’s photo with her boyfriend caused an incredible resonance. The girl’s followers noted in the comments to the photo that her boyfriend is strikingly similar to her father Ryan Philip in his youth, and she herself is a copy of her mother.

It looks like you’re with your dad, or it’s a younger version of your parents, ” writes one of the girl’s followers.

