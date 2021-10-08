Deepfake author with Tom Cruise explains how videos for TikTok were created

Belgian visual effects specialist Christopher Ume
“I would like to show people the technical capabilities of these things. I will not use technology to upset people, I just want to show them what will be possible in a few years. ”
Earlier it became known that an account appeared in tiktok in which Tom Cruise plays golf, talks about a meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev and shows tricks. Actor Miles Fisher, who played Tom Cruise’s tiktok, was able to convey the facial expressions, movements, voice and even the characteristic laugh of the actor. The neural network did the rest.
After that on the social network