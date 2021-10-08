Denis Glushakov first showed the face of his daughter from his second wife. Photo

Football player Denis Glushakov decided to introduce his youngest daughter Mila to subscribers. In microblogging, he first showed the face of the heiress, who turned seven months old on October 7.

“Today the youngest daughter is 7 months old. Meet Mila Denisovna, ”wrote Denis Glushakov under the photo with the girl.

In the frame, he is captured while walking with his daughter in the park. Star dad holds the baby in his arms and gently kisses her on the cheek.

Denis Glushakov, recently injured, thanked his family for their support during this difficult time for him.

“I returned from the national team ahead of schedule, I wanted to be with the team, help as much as I can … But in life everything happens – ups, downs, injuries, failures. At such moments, you feel the warmth and support of your loved ones, the closest people, you understand that this is the most important thing, ”added Denis Glushakov.

Recall, daughter Mila was born in the second marriage of Denis Glushakov with the athlete Ksenia Kovalenko. From his first marriage, Glushakov’s two more daughters are growing up – Lera and Sasha. The girls are ten and five years old, respectively.

