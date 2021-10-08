DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Morgan Freeman: Who Else Could Have Played Star Wars?

In honor of May 4, the day of “Star Wars”, we publish a short material about the behind the scenes of “Star Wars”. Producers, directors and casting directors shape the franchise through its actors. But what if the famous characters of a galaxy far, far away were played by someone else? We tell you which of the stars claimed the main roles in the saga. And at the same time, we hope that someday they will still look at the Lucasfilm site!

Opposite each name in brackets is the name of the actor who eventually got the role. And then – all those who, for one reason or another, could not play, but the studio considered them in one way or another.

The original trilogy

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) – William Catt, Charles Martin Smith, Robbie Benson, Perry King.

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) – Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, James Caan, Tom Selleck, Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta, Robert Englund, James Woods, and Billy Dee Williams, who ended up played by Lando Calrissian. In the final listbesides Ford, there were Kurt Russell, Nick Nolte and Christopher Walken.

Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) – Jodie Foster, Sissy Spacek, Karen Allen, Nancy Allen, Christine Baranski, Kim Basinger, Linda Blair, Glenn Close, Gina Davis, Farrah Fawcett, Melanie Griffith, Catherine Hicks, Angelica Houston, Amy Irving, Margo Lahtika, Kristin Jedder Lang, Bernadette Peters, Jane Seymour, Cybill Shepherd, Meryl Streep, Kathleen Turner, Sigourney Weaver, Diane Wiest and Debra Winger.

Role Obi-Wan Kenobiwho ended up playing Alec Guinness, could get Toshiro Mifune, but the actor abandoned the project, believing that the picture would spoil the image of the samurai, which Lucas used to create the Jedi. Mifune was also asked to play and Darth Vader – as we know, this did not happen either.

For the role Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDermid) considered John Gielgud, Ben Kingsley and Laurence Olivier.

Prequel trilogy

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) – Kenneth Branagh, Tim Roth and Joseph Fiennes and even Hugh Jackman!

Qui-Gon Jinn, whose role went to Liam Neeson, could have played Tom Hanks, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, Kyle McLachlan, Kurt Russell and Vin Diesel.

Young Anakin Skywalker appeared in the first part of the franchise – “Phantom Menace”. Before being assigned to a role Jake Lloyd, the studio considered other young actors as well: auditions were held by Michael Angarano, Haley Joel Osment (later played in “The Sixth Sense”), Cameron Finley and Justin Burfield.

Kelly Macdonald was considered for the role Padmé Amidalabefore she was assigned Natalie Portman…

Benicio del Toro could play Darth Maul, but after the director removed most of Maul’s lines from the film, del Toro left the project. He later returned to the Star Wars universe and played a character named DJ in The Last Jedi.

Role Anakin Skywalkerwhich I eventually got Hayden Christensenwas, of course, key to the project, and it is not surprising that many actors auditioned for it. Among them were, for example, Ryan Phillippe, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Hanks, Paul Walker, Misha Collins, Heath Ledger, Christian Bale, Joshua Jackson, James Van Der Beek, Eric Christian Olsen, Eric von Detten, Jonathan Brandis and Chris Klein. Leonardo DiCaprio could have played Anakin too! The actor, however, declined the offer, because, firstly, he was not sure that he wanted to subscribe to a long-term franchise, and secondly, filming Attack of the Clones did not suit him on schedule – DiCaprio at that time was supposed to be filming in “ Catch Me If You Can”.

Sequel Trilogy

In the latest trilogy to date sequels completely different actors could also appear, including world-class celebrities who have appeared in other popular franchises:

For the role ReyDozens of actresses are known to have auditioned. The role eventually got Daisy Ridley, and Jennifer Lawrence, Saoirse Ronan, Shailene Woodley, Elizabeth Olsen, Evan Rachel Wood, Jessica Henwick, Macy Richardson-Sellers, as well as Billy Lourdes, the daughter of Carrie Fisher, also claimed her. The last three ended up getting other roles in the trilogy’s films.

For the role Finna also claimed many actors, and in the final list, in addition to John Boyegawere Jesse Plemons, Matthew James Thomas, Edward Speleers and Ray Fisher.

Role Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) could also be played by James McAvoy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Liam McIntyre, Jack O’Connell, Alex Pettyfer, Sullivan Stapleton and Joel Edgerton. The latter also played Owen Lars in Attack of the Clones.

Kylo Rena it is already difficult for others to imagine – Adam Driver became one of the decorations of the new trilogy. But, in addition to Driver, Kylo could play Michael Fassbender, Christoph Waltz, Hugo Weaving, and Eddie Redmayne.

Olivia Cook, Gina Rodriguez, Gugu Mbata-Rowe and Tatiana Maslani auditioned for the role Rose Tiko, which in the end received Kelly Marie Tran… Maslani, by the way, also auditioned for the role of Jean Erso in Rogue One – more on that below.Already mentioned earlier DJ could have played Joaquin Phoenix – the studio considered the actor before nominating him for the role Benicio del Toro…

Spin-offs

And finally oh spin-offs, “Hane Solo” and “Rogue One”:

For the role Gene Erso (Felicity Jones), in addition to Tatyana Maslani, Brie Larson, Rooney Mara and her older sister Kate also claimed.

Jet Li was offered the role of a warrior monk Chirruta Imwe (played by Donnie Yen), a Cassiana Andora, which will soon receive a solo series, could play not only Diego Lunabut also other actors, notably Aaron Paul, Sam Claflin and Edgar Ramirez.

The studio’s first choice for the role of the young Hanna Solowas not rumored to be Alden Ehrenreich, and Taron Edgerton, but due to his employment in many other projects, the producers decided not to offer him the role, worried that Edgerton would not be able to devote the proper amount of time and effort to her. In addition to him, Charlie Cox, Scott Eastwood, Tom Felton, Ansel Elgort, Dave Franco, Logan Lerman, Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Miles Teller and Ed Westwick also applied for the role.

Crime lord Dryden Vos was originally played by Michael K. Williams, but during the reshoot he was busy with other projects, and the actor had to be replaced by Paula Bettany, and the mentor of the protagonist Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) could have been played by Christian Bale.

Corellian Qi’Ru (Emilia Clarke) could be played by Tessa Thompson, Naomi Scott, Zoe Kravitz, Kirsi Clemons, Jessica Henwick and Adria Archona.

For the role of the young Lando Calrissianaportrayed by Donald Glover, the studio also considered actors such as Michael B. Jordan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

The materials were collected by Ivan Trifonov, the author of the telegram channel into the streaming-verse. Based on lyrics from The Hollywood Reporter, TV Tropes, Screenrant, Insider and TIME.