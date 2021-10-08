DiCaprio, Al Pacino and Morgan Freeman: Who Else Could Have Played Star Wars?

In honor of May 4, the day of “Star Wars”, we publish a short material about the behind the scenes of “Star Wars”. Producers, directors and casting directors shape the franchise through its actors. But what if the famous characters of a galaxy far, far away were played by someone else?

We tell you which of the stars claimed the main roles in the saga. And at the same time, we hope that someday they will still look at the Lucasfilm site!

Opposite each name in brackets is the name of the actor who eventually got the role. And then – all those who, for one reason or another, could not play, but the studio considered them in one way or another.

The original trilogy

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) – William Catt, Charles Martin Smith, Robbie Benson, Perry King.

Han Solo (Harrison Ford) – Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, James Caan, Tom Selleck, Burt Reynolds, Al Pacino, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Sylvester Stallone, John Travolta, Robert Englund, James Woods, and Billy Dee Williams, who ended up played by Lando Calrissian. In the final listbesides Ford, there were Kurt Russell, Nick Nolte and Christopher Walken.

Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) – Jodie Foster, Sissy Spacek, Karen Allen, Nancy Allen, Christine Baranski, Kim Basinger, Linda Blair, Glenn Close, Gina Davis, Farrah Fawcett, Melanie Griffith, Catherine Hicks, Angelica Houston, Amy Irving, Margo Lahtika, Kristin Jedder Lang, Bernadette Peters, Jane Seymour, Cybill Shepherd, Meryl Streep, Kathleen Turner, Sigourney Weaver, Diane Wiest and Debra Winger.

Role Obi-Wan Kenobiwho ended up playing Alec Guinness, could get Toshiro Mifune, but the actor abandoned the project, believing that the picture would spoil the image of the samurai, which Lucas used to create the Jedi. Mifune was also asked to play and Darth Vader – as we know, this did not happen either.

For the role Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDermid) considered John Gielgud, Ben Kingsley and Laurence Olivier.

