Dota 2 fans criticized Valve for artificial noise from viewers on The International 10 streams | Dota 2

Dota 2 fans did not like the innovation on broadcasts The International 10 (2021) with imitation of crowd noise. Not only ordinary viewers, but also players and analysts were dissatisfied with the functionality of Twitch. Many called such artificial emotions inappropriate, especially since the system is not working well yet.
One of the main complaints about noise simulation is that the function often lags behind. The screams of the crowd are played belatedly and are then simply inappropriate. As a result, viewers complain that the noise is confusing – it sometimes makes the commentators seem to have missed a point in the match, when in fact nothing important happened. Finally, noise effects are criticized for their monotony and monotony.
On the morning of October 8, Valve and Twitch added cheers and cheers to the TI10 stream. For the sounds to appear live, viewers of the stream need to spam the command! Clap in the chat. The more messages there are, the louder the sound of virtual fans.