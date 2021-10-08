Dota 2 fans criticized Valve for artificial noise from viewers on The International 10 streams | Dota 2

Dota 2 fans did not like the innovation on broadcasts The International 10 (2021) with imitation of crowd noise. Not only ordinary viewers, but also players and analysts were dissatisfied with the functionality of Twitch. Many called such artificial emotions inappropriate, especially since the system is not working well yet.

One of the main complaints about noise simulation is that the function often lags behind. The screams of the crowd are played belatedly and are then simply inappropriate. As a result, viewers complain that the noise is confusing – it sometimes makes the commentators seem to have missed a point in the match, when in fact nothing important happened. Finally, noise effects are criticized for their monotony and monotony.

William Blitz Lee: “The fake crowd noise reminds me of cheap TV sitcoms with fake laughter in the background. It’s just distracting. “

Verros Maybe Next Time Apostolos: “For Gabe’s love, please remove these crowd noise. At least give the option to turn this off in the settings. It is unbearable to look at it. “

Muriel Kips Huisman: “Limmp took Silencer. I hope he can shut up these fake fans with his ultimatum. “

Rasmus Chessie Blomdin: “Does anyone even like this artificial crowd noise? This seems inappropriate to me. <…> The fake crowd must be removed. This sound reminds me of the vuvuzelas at the FIFA World Cup. They distract from viewing. “

On the morning of October 8, Valve and Twitch added cheers and cheers to the TI10 stream. For the sounds to appear live, viewers of the stream need to spam the command! Clap in the chat. The more messages there are, the louder the sound of virtual fans.