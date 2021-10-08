Dwayne Johnson posted a touching photo from his first fishing trip with his daughters

The actor spent time with little Jasmine and Tiana in nature.





Legion-Media

Dwayne Johnson











Dwayne Johnson is an exemplary father and often spends leisure time with his daughters Jasmine and Tiana. Despite the constant shooting and training, he always finds time for his family and shares his happy moments on social networks. So, on the eve of Dwayne Johnson went fishing with the little ones. The actor posted touching photos with his daughters on Instagram. In the picture, he captured the first fishing in their life.

Dwayne noted that he was afraid of the daughters’ reaction to the catch, but everything went well.

“Their smiles say everything – thank God, because small children can get trauma when they see a fish hanging on a hook. But that’s not about my girls, ”Johnson said. According to him, the girls were not afraid of the catch and asked many questions. Duane noted that he, like the girls, loved fishing. “It was a lot of fun,” concluded the actor.

Duane touched subscribers to family photos – fans noted that the girls grow up very pretty. “Precious moments”, “Beautiful girls”, “Enjoy, your children will not forget these moments,” the fans of the actor wrote in the comments.