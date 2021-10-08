El Salvador’s National Bitcoin System Crashed On The First Day Of Launch

President Naib Bukele confirmed that the state-owned Chivo crypto wallet has been disabled following complaints of installation problems. It is not yet known when it will appear online again.

The launch of BTC as legal tender in El Salvador was unsuccessful due to the failure of the digital government wallet system.

This is reported by the news.sky.com edition.

President Naib Bukele said, “The problem is relatively simple,” but it requires shutting down the entire system. On Twitter, he tweeted “Mejor despacio y con buena letra”, which can be translated as “better slowly but surely.” And he added “Un poquito de paciencia” – “A little patience.”

The Chivo Wallet website also went down on Tuesday, September 7, when a recently passed law came into force recognizing bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador.

Citizens of the country took to the rallies against the cryptocurrency, complaining that officials did not really explain what benefits BTC would bring and how transactions using cryptocurrency would work.

Reuters quoted Claudia Molina, one of the protesters: “We do not know what this currency is. We do not know where it comes from. We do not know if it will bring us profit or loss.”

The media news.sky.com notes that bitcoin has been stable at around $ 51K over the past few days – the highest level since May when it plummeted after China announced it would restrict cryptocurrency transactions. However, against the background of the entry into force of the law on the recognition of bitcoin by El Salvador as an official means of payment, the crypt rate fell to $ 43 thousand.

And although Bitcoin ATMs have already begun to be installed across the country, where citizens can convert their digital tokens into cash (this program is supported by a state fund in the amount of $ 150 million), polls have shown that the majority of Salvadorans are against accepting bitcoin as a fiat cryptocurrency, despite on the fact that the government pledged to provide $ 30 in tokens to each citizen through the state digital wallet.

Carlos Carca, professor at the Higher School of Economics and Business of El Salvador, argues that accepting bitcoin as legal tender “is not necessary or convenient.” He noted that BTC is extremely volatile, so investors “risk becoming rich and the next day poor.”

“The country is heavily dependent on the money that citizens living abroad (often in the US) send home, and these remittances to El Salvador in 2019 amounted to almost $ 6 billion, which is 16% of El Salvador’s gross domestic product,” the media wrote.

The country switched from the Salvadoran national currency to using the US dollar as legal tender in 2001 as a result of these particular remittances, and the move to bitcoin is based on the expectation that more Salvadorans will start sending money home in bitcoins, so the Chivo wallet should be available for citizens living abroad.

Earlier we reported that in El Salvador they are going to mine the crypt using volcanoes.