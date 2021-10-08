Elliptic Announces Expansion Of Its Platform | Blockchain24

Elliptic, one of the world’s leading cryptoasset risk management platforms, announced that the company has expanded its platform to launch full coverage of the Polkadot and Algorand blockchains.

In the official announcement, Elliptic mentioned that full compliance of the Polkadot and Algorand blockchains will be available through the Elliptic Lens and Navigator products. According to the company, Elliptic is the first provider to offer comprehensive coverage of the Polkadot blockchain worldwide.

The Polkadot and Algorand blockchains are among the fastest growing blockchains in the world. Polkadot (DOT) is one of the top 10 digital currencies with a market cap of over $ 33 billion. On the other hand, Algorand’s (ALGO) market capitalization is currently around $ 11.5 billion.

“This announcement follows a significant increase in business community interest in tools and data that can help ensure the transparency of transactions conducted on the Polkadot and Algorand blockchains in recent months. Both blockchains are considered to be among the most suitable for the mainstream business community, ”Elliptic said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Revolut, one of the world’s leading financial companies, implemented Elliptic’s cryptocurrency compliance software and expanded its cryptocurrency offering.

Polkadot is currently trading around $ 34. DOT is up 13% in the last 24 hours. Algorand, on the other hand, is trading around $ 1.86.