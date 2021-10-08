Euroleague. Zenit beat Zalgiris away, Panathinaikos snatched victory from Fenerbahce and other results – Basketball

On Thursday, October 7, four matches were played during the 2nd game week of the 2021/22 Euroleague regular season.

Zenit St. Petersburg turned out to be stronger on the road than Zalgiris Kaunas (70:64).

Greek Panathinaikos snatched victory from Turkish Fenerbahce (91:87).

October 7, 20.00, “Zalgiris Arena”

Zalgiris

Strelnieks (14), Lovergne (10), Ulanovas (7), Mudiai (4), Jankunas (2 + 7 rebounds) ?? start; Lekavicius (10 + 6 assists), Nibo (7), Kalnietis (5), Giffi (5), Milaknis (0), Kavanaugh (0).

Zenith

Loyd (19), Gudaitis (7), Ponitka (6 + 6 assists), Miki (5), Frankamp (3) ?? start; Baron (11),
Zubkov (6),
Karasev (5), Poytress (5), Kuzminskas (3),
D.Kulagin (0)

October 7, 21.00, “Olympic Sports Center (OAKA)”

Panathinaikos OPAP

Papapetrou (14), Macon (13), White (12 + 9 rebounds), Floyd (8), Saint Ros (6) ?? start; Nedovic (20), Perry (9), Evans (7), Papayannis (2), Mandzukas (0), Caselakis (0).

Fenerbahce Beko

Vesely (18 + 10 rebounds), Booker (14 + 7 rebounds), Henry (12), Pierre (10), Shayok (0) ?? start; De Colo (16), Polonara (9), Guduric (8), Mahmutoglu (0), Hazer (0), Bartel (0).

October 7, 21.05, Menorah-Mivtahim Arena

Maccabi Playtica

Wilbeckin (18) Williams (6) Nunnally (5) Reynolds (2) Ziv (0) ?? start; Lessor (16), Kaloyaro (9), Blazer (3), DiBartolomeo (2), Sorkin (2), Evans (0).

Crvena Zvezda MTS

Kalinich (19), Walters (17), Lazarevich (6), Davidovac (2), Kuzmich (1) ?? start; Mitrovic (12 + 11 rebounds), Dobrich (8), Simonovic (6), Ivanovic (4), Gushich (0).

October 7, 21.30, “Audi Dome”

Bavaria

Hilliard (18), Thomas (14), Cuts (13), Walden (5), Wyler-Babb (4) ?? start; Shishko (7), Hunter (6), Yaramaz (3), Schilling (2).

Barcelona

Higgins (16), Davis (15), Mirotic (11), Calates (6), Hayes (6) ?? start; Jokubaitis (9), Kuric (8), Oriola (4), Schmits (3), Laprovittola (2), Martinez (0).

Position of teams: Barcelona Spain 2-0, Zenit Russia 2-0, Olympiacos Greece 1-0, Real Spain 1-0, Villeurbanne France 1-0, Monaco Monaco 1-0, Milan Italy 1-0, Crvena Zvezda Serbia – 1-1, Fenerbahce Turkey – 1-1, Panathinaikos Greece – 1-1, Maccabi Pleitica Israel – 1-1, UNICS Russia – 0-1, CSKA Russia – 0-1, Anadolu Efes Turkey – 0-1 , Basque Country Spain – 0-1, Alba Germany – 0-1, Bavaria Germany – 0-2, Zalgiris Lithuania – 0-2.

NOTE: start time of matches is Moscow.

