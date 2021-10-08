Euroleague. Zenit beat Zalgiris away, Panathinaikos snatched victory from Fenerbahce and other results – Basketball

On Thursday, October 7, four matches were played during the 2nd game week of the 2021/22 Euroleague regular season.

Zenit St. Petersburg turned out to be stronger on the road than Zalgiris Kaunas (70:64).

Greek Panathinaikos snatched victory from Turkish Fenerbahce (91:87).

the date of the October 7, 20.00, “Zalgiris Arena” Zalgiris Strelnieks (14), Lovergne (10), Ulanovas (7), Mudiai (4), Jankunas (2 + 7 rebounds) ?? start; Lekavicius (10 + 6 assists), Nibo (7), Kalnietis (5), Giffi (5), Milaknis (0), Kavanaugh (0). Zenith Loyd (19), Gudaitis (7), Ponitka (6 + 6 assists), Miki (5), Frankamp (3) ?? start; Baron (11),

Zubkov (6),

Karasev (5), Poytress (5), Kuzminskas (3),

D.Kulagin (0)…

the date of the October 7, 21.00, “Olympic Sports Center (OAKA)” Panathinaikos OPAP Papapetrou (14), Macon (13), White (12 + 9 rebounds), Floyd (8), Saint Ros (6) ?? start; Nedovic (20), Perry (9), Evans (7), Papayannis (2), Mandzukas (0), Caselakis (0). Fenerbahce Beko Vesely (18 + 10 rebounds), Booker (14 + 7 rebounds), Henry (12), Pierre (10), Shayok (0) ?? start; De Colo (16), Polonara (9), Guduric (8), Mahmutoglu (0), Hazer (0), Bartel (0).

the date of the October 7, 21.05, Menorah-Mivtahim Arena Maccabi Playtica Wilbeckin (18) Williams (6) Nunnally (5) Reynolds (2) Ziv (0) ?? start; Lessor (16), Kaloyaro (9), Blazer (3), DiBartolomeo (2), Sorkin (2), Evans (0). Crvena Zvezda MTS Kalinich (19), Walters (17), Lazarevich (6), Davidovac (2), Kuzmich (1) ?? start; Mitrovic (12 + 11 rebounds), Dobrich (8), Simonovic (6), Ivanovic (4), Gushich (0).

the date of the October 7, 21.30, “Audi Dome” Bavaria Hilliard (18), Thomas (14), Cuts (13), Walden (5), Wyler-Babb (4) ?? start; Shishko (7), Hunter (6), Yaramaz (3), Schilling (2). Barcelona Higgins (16), Davis (15), Mirotic (11), Calates (6), Hayes (6) ?? start; Jokubaitis (9), Kuric (8), Oriola (4), Schmits (3), Laprovittola (2), Martinez (0).

Position of teams: Barcelona Spain 2-0, Zenit Russia 2-0, Olympiacos Greece 1-0, Real Spain 1-0, Villeurbanne France 1-0, Monaco Monaco 1-0, Milan Italy 1-0, Crvena Zvezda Serbia – 1-1, Fenerbahce Turkey – 1-1, Panathinaikos Greece – 1-1, Maccabi Pleitica Israel – 1-1, UNICS Russia – 0-1, CSKA Russia – 0-1, Anadolu Efes Turkey – 0-1 , Basque Country Spain – 0-1, Alba Germany – 0-1, Bavaria Germany – 0-2, Zalgiris Lithuania – 0-2.

NOTE: start time of matches is Moscow.

