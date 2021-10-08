https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210722/reynolds-1742365390.html
Fairy tale. Ryan Reynolds remembered meeting Blake Lively
Fairy tale. Ryan Reynolds remembered meeting Blake Lively
Fairy tale. Ryan Reynolds remembered meeting Blake Lively
Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds in an interview with the podcast “SmartLess” confessed how ten years ago he met his future wife – artist Blake … Radio Sputnik, 22.07.2021
MOSCOW, July 22 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds in an interview with the podcast “SmartLess” confessed how ten years ago he met his future wife – artist Blake Lively. The couple got married in 2011. Together they are raising three daughters: James, six, Ines, four, and Betty, four, according to inc-news. He noted that they have always maintained a “non-binding” connection. “And then, you know, she went to Boston. Me too. was going to Boston. So I said: “I’ll go with you!” reported that Ryan Reynolds spoke about the horrors of family life that he faced. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
