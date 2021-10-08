https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210722/reynolds-1742365390.html

Fairy tale. Ryan Reynolds remembered meeting Blake Lively

Fairy tale. Ryan Reynolds remembered meeting Blake Lively

Fairy tale. Ryan Reynolds remembered meeting Blake Lively

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds in an interview with the podcast “SmartLess” confessed how ten years ago he met his future wife – artist Blake … Radio Sputnik, 22.07.2021

2021-07-22T13: 25

2021-07-22T13: 25

2021-07-22T13: 26

ryan reynolds (actor)

relationship

Blake Lively

show business – radio sputnik

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0a/1588563222_0-0:1500:843_1920x0_80_0_0_c24ba27f68067e8797756a42b39d328f.jpg

MOSCOW, July 22 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds in an interview with the podcast “SmartLess” confessed how ten years ago he met his future wife – artist Blake Lively. The couple got married in 2011. Together they are raising three daughters: James, six, Ines, four, and Betty, four, according to inc-news. He noted that they have always maintained a “non-binding” connection. “And then, you know, she went to Boston. Me too. was going to Boston. So I said: “I’ll go with you!” reported that Ryan Reynolds spoke about the horrors of family life that he faced. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210721/garri-1742245856.html

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0c/0a/1588563222_181-0:1305:843_1920x0_80_0_0_ea64c211208d3d813605f08fcad6dcf0.jpg

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ryan reynolds (actor), relationships, blake lively, show business – radio sputnik