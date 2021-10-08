Fake Tom Cruise, created using neural networks, appeared on TikTok: video | News of Ukraine

Reported by The Guardian.

The person who created Cruise’s page and filmed the video very accurately repeated his facial expressions, movements, voice and even laughter. The actor’s face was designed by a neural network.

Interestingly, the deepfake recognition tools considered the video realistic, and some viewers still managed to notice some inconsistencies.

Earlier it became known that DeepTomCruise is a page created by Belgian visual effects artist Christopher Ume and actor Miles Fisher, who parodied Cruise.

It all started with the fact that Ume suggested to Fischer to make a video that Cruz was supposedly going to run for the presidency of the USA in 2020. Then they decided to make a funny video for TikTok. A few days later, the video gained over 2.5 million, views and the creative tandem decided to repeat the experiment.

Ume said that he had known about deepfakes since 2018. Then he first tried his hand at creating them. In the future, he plans to create other deepfakes as well.

“I would like to show people the technical capabilities of this. I’m not going to use it to upset people, I just want to show them what is possible in a few years, ”said the creator.