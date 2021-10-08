Fedor Emelianenko will fight Timothy Johnson on Bellator 267, career history of the Last Emperor

On October 23, Moscow at the VTB Arena will host the Bellator 269 tournament, in which Fedor Emelianenko will converge with Timothy Johnson… Many people did not like the choice of Fedor’s opponent, for which our fighter received another portion of criticism. But Fedor never chose his rivals, he entered the ring with the most dangerous fighters on the planet. It seems that many have begun to forget about it. And also about why the Last Emperor is a living legend of world sports.

Before MMA became mainstream not only in Russia, but all over the world, Fedor “hacked the matrix”, taking the throne of mixed martial arts and becoming one of the most recognizable faces in the so-called fights without rules. Surprisingly, fame and recognition at home did not come to him immediately. Let’s remember how Emelianenko became great – in a special project “Championship” and Okko…

RINGS and Pride: the beginning of the career of the Last Emperor

At the beginning of the 2000s, Russian business was just beginning to develop, so our fighters, in search of an opportunity to grow and earn money, had no choice but to go abroad. Fedor’s choice fell on Japan, which had the most competitive and developed environment. At the time, the largest and most famous organizations were RINGS and Pride, which featured exclusively elite fighters.

Fedor Emelianenko, in his usual imperturbable manner, confidently cleared out the heavy division. His only defeat happened only on the initiative of the doctor, who decided to prematurely stop the battle against Tsuyoshi Kosaki. In RINGS, Fedor managed to win the champion title, defeating such fighters as Renata Sobral and Ricarda Arona on his way. Fedor could rule there for many years, but the organization ceased to exist. The enthusiastic Japanese, for whom symbolism is very important, awarded the Russian hero with the title of the Last Emperor. Precisely because he was the last to ascend to the throne of the late league.

Then came the most important chapter in the career of our champion – Pride. At the time, this Japanese league was the most competitive and largest in the world. That is why not only big money was circling there, but also elite fighters from all over the planet. Those who were in Pride in the heavyweight division at that time: Chuck Liddell, Alistair Overeem, Mirko Cro Cop Filipovic, Fabrizio Werdum, Antonio Rodrigu Nogueira, Sergey Kharitonov, Mark Hunt, Josh Barnett. And against the background of these true legends at that time, a Russian guy from Stary Oskol named Fyodor stood out. It costs a lot.

On the way to the championship, Emelianenko Sr. “moved” Heath Herring, Michael Coleman, Kevin Randleman and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueiro himself. This was followed by widespread popular recognition and approach to true greatness. At that time, the Minotaur Nogueira walked with zero in the “defeat” column and was considered unconditionally the strongest heavyweight in the world. And it is especially pleasant that Fedor not only defeated him, but declassified him. And twice.





But the main, according to many experts, victory in the career of the Last Emperor was won in 2005. Then Fedor was able to beat the most dangerous puncher in the division – Mirko Filipovich. Moreover, our fighter did it in the most unexpected way: by interrupting in a standing position, and not by transfers to the ground. Before the fight, Cro Cop said that “if Fedor works in a stance, then everything will end very quickly.” Horvath was wrong. Emelianenko 15 minutes systematically beat the opponent and was declared the winner by unanimous decision. The world has never seen such Fedor!

A characteristic feature of Emelianenko’s battles in the mid-2000s was the desire to end the fight ahead of schedule. He had a period from 2003 to 2004 when he won exclusively in the first round. This series dragged on for seven contractions. And from 2006 to 2009, Fedor made another 5-match strike from such successes. Fyodor was fiercely supported in those years both in Russia and in Asia. They were sick, but especially worried about the outcome of the fights The last emperor did not force fans.





And it was really amazing! With modest dimensions for a heavyweight – height 183 cm, weight 103-104 kg – Emelianenko managed to drop larger opponents. But a special charm, so to speak, was given to Fedor’s victories by another feature. The Russian managed to survive and win in the most extreme situations.

Orlovsky, who believed in himself so much that he decided to perform a superman-punch, immediately comes to mind. But much more heroic turned out to be a comeback in a duel against Kevin Randleman, who performed a terrifying throw, literally stuck his head into the canvas of Fyodor. People in the stands and at the TV screens could not understand how they could even get up after such a thing. But Emelianenko not only returned to the fight, but finished it ahead of schedule, having performed the painful technique “Kimura”. As a result, that fight lasted only 1 minute and 33 seconds.





You can also remember the fight between Emelianenko and Kazuyuki Fujita, where the Russian was close to defeat. Then Fedor missed the right side to the temple and almost ended up on the canvas. Although it was noticeable that Fedor swam, he was able to quickly orient himself and enter the clinch so that the Japanese did not have time to finish him off. And what Emelianenko did next was a matter of technique: transferring to the ground, exhausting an opponent, crushing a combo in a standing position from a left kick to the liver and a right hook to the jaw, a knockdown, a choke hold, the Japanese surrender, our champion is back on horseback. This is the whole Fedor.

An army of fans all over the planet. And among them is Mike Tyson

Not only with a modest character and a win-win streak that lasted almost 10 years, but also with his vitality in the ring / octagon and inflexibility in difficult situations, Emelianenko gained a large army of fans around the world. Living legends also joined them.

Best of all, Fedor described the phenomenon Mike Tyson.

“[Фёдор] my favorite fighter. Because he is always the underdog, always smaller than the opponent and always comes out the winner. He’s been fighting for too long in the age of drugs, giant rivals. I have never seen an athlete like him who fights for the sake of fighting. He has denied bets so many times. “

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Fabio Maldonado Photo: RIA Novosti

The success of the Last Emperor inspired athletes to compete in mixed martial arts. It is thanks to the Emelianenko phenomenon that we witnessed the era of dominance of one of the brightest female fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. Rhonda Rosie.

“He was the fighter who helped me discover the world of MMA. In general, I never perceived all this as a real thing, until a couple of years later one of my friends showed me the highlight of Fedor Emelianenko, and it just blew my brain. I then thought that this is the most incredible sight that I have seen in my entire life, and that this guy is incredibly cool. Since then, he has personified the image of MMA for me, and it is no secret to anyone that I have always been in love with Fedor Emelianenko. ”

In dockyard times, namely in 2019, he visited Russia Conor McGregor… And he also did not stand aside, addressing a few warm words to Fedor.

Fedor Emelianenko Photo: RIA Novosti

“Emelianenko is among the greatest heavyweights in history, who is active in the ‘old era’ and still continues to fight. This must be respected, of course. There are people who stop doing what they used to be able to do. Unfortunately, he has losses, but he will be able to come back. I wish that everything was fine with him. He is a sports icon, a legend. ”

One of the best heavyweights of our time Daniel Cormier included our hero in the top three most dangerous fighters in the history of MMA. Although they never met in the octagon.

Now Fedor Emelianenko is 45 years old. And he is again ready to enter the octagon to make his fans worry. And we believe that these experiences will end with joy. The joy of the victory of the Last Emperor!