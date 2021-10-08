Fight Tyson Fury – Deontay Wilder 3, date, where to watch who wins

On the night of October 10, Moscow time, a fight between the WBC heavyweight champion will take place in Las Vegas (USA) Tyson Fury and ex-world champion in the heavyweight division Deontay Wilder… This is their third meeting in the ring. The fight will be shown live in Russia by the REN TV channel. The online broadcast starts at 04:45 Moscow time.

This is the third meeting of the rivals. In the first fight, the judges recorded a draw, and in the second fight, Fury won by knockout in the 7th round. And here’s a revenge, a new meeting. Who will win?

According to bookmakers, the favorite of the fight is Tyson Fury. You can bet on his victory with odds of 1.42. This is approximately 67% of the likelihood. You can bet on Wilder for 3.00 (30%). The odds for a draw are 22.00 (4%).

You can bet 7.5 rounds on TB in battle with a coefficient of 1.72. The fact that the battle will end before this mark can be bet for 2.06.

At stake will be the WBC and The Ring heavyweight championship belts, now owned by the undefeated Fury. And there is a high probability that the Briton will retain his titles. There is a feeling that Wilder missed his chance to defeat Tyson in the first fight. Then Fury was just returning after a three-year inactivity, he lacked power and sharpness. And Tyson himself, it seems, was not completely sure of the success of his enterprise. Wilder knocked him down twice, but Fury held out and achieved a draw.

But in the second fight, the good old Fury entered the ring. He returned to his best form and did not give his opponent a single chance. In the 3rd and 5th rounds, he knocked Wilder down, and finished everything in the 7th round. It is unlikely that the Gypsy king is in the worst shape now. So the Bronze Bomber will have a tough time.

What can Wilder oppose? First of all, a powerful blow. Many fell from him. And the probability of an accidental hit, varnish punch, has not been canceled.

Wilder’s problem is that Fury will not let him work as the first number, and Deontay simply does not know how to endure and wait for his chance. Fury is much faster and more powerful, and Wilder has too many problems in defense. And not the most diverse attacking arsenal. So, apparently, his chance is in one thing – to go to the wheelhouse with the motto “either pan or disappear.”

The odds for Tyson Fury’s victory are not the highest, but there is an excellent offer for 1.98 that the Gypsy King will win early. There is an even higher figure of 2.08 that Fury will knock out his opponent. And this option is definitely worth playing.

If we talk about when a knockout can happen, then the best option is to bet on the fact that the fight will end between the 7th and 9th rounds. Bookmakers give 4.00 odds for this outcome. If this is too adventurous for you, then you can take a bet that the fight will end in the second half, from the 7th to the 12th round. The coefficient of 2.36 is not the worst. After all, Wilder is not at all a whipping bag to fall in the first half of the fight.

There are only a couple of days left until the third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Choose your option and place your bets. Good luck!

Which channel will show the Fury-Wilder fight?