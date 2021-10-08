Figure skating Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov won the Finlandia trophy, Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov – the second, video rental, analytics, Finlandia trophy results – October 8, 2021

Pair skating is the most difficult type of figure. Therefore, the free program here often radically changes the final result, in contrast to the same ice dances. So it happened at the Finlandia trophy.

Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov exonerated for yesterday’s mistake. Today they showed that it was not in vain that they became world champions just some six months ago. Nastya and Sasha performed all the elements to the maximum level of difficulty and good advantages from the judges, including a cascade of triple salchow-oiler-triple salchow, which is quite rare for couples. Of course, some rough edges were present, but for October it was a very decent rental.

After the open skates, the guys sewed new suits in gray tones, which are very suitable for the composition “Blizzard”. The second part under “Time Forward” still looks foreign. Although what difference does it make if it raises the audience in a pure box office?

Finland is a fortunate country for this couple. Two years ago, Mishina and Galliamov on the Espoo ice began a full-fledged adult career with a victory, and today they have consolidated their success. 153.37 Free Skills – two more points than the 2021 Gold World Championships.

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov could not hold the first place. With the stability of the jumps, Zhenya still has big problems – in the free program she did not twist the triple toe loop and fell. The triple flip ejection did not work either. Vladimir threw his partner strongly in height, which led to a fall. So far, this step looks unfortunate. They learned this element three seasons ago, but performed unstably and abandoned it for the main starts. Is the potential addition to the complexity of the program worth the change in familiar content during the Olympic season?

Even if the headquarters of Eteri Tutberidze is not able to stabilize the jumps, it will be very difficult for Tarasova and Morozov to qualify for the second Olympics. 135.39 points – second place. But they competed here with only one pair and lost to her with almost no chance.

After a failed short program Ashley Kane-Gribble and Timothy Leduc turned out to be better than the rest of the non-Russian pairs in the free program. The rental cannot be called excellent – a few under-spin on jumps, the second level and modest pluses on spin. Given the stability of American couples, Ashley and Timothy can compete for a place in the team event at the Olympics. If it will be difficult to bypass the Russians, then it is quite possible to bypass the rest of the participants. True, the Chinese can still declare their leaders, but still this is still a distant prospect (February). In the meantime, 128.02 points – the third place.

Jessica Kalalang and Brian Johnson lagged behind colleagues in the national team quite a bit. This pair did not work out with jumping elements – under-spin on triple salchow and sheepskin coat, blot on the throw. Everything else was done at a normal level. Proximity to Kane-Gribble / Leduc for this breakthrough pair. 127.76 points – fourth place.