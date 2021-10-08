Figure skating, the success of Russian couples: in Finland: the ingenious skating of Mishina and Gallyamov, Tarasova’s mistake

The first face-to-face meeting of the favorites of the Olympic season ended in favor of Moskvina’s students. How good Mishina and Gallyamov are!

The modest second-tier tournament in Finland has been incredibly lucky this year. It is here that many real contenders for the medals of Beijing decided to start the Olympic season. Among them are two leaders of the Russian national team in pair skating at once.

Confrontation Evgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov and Anastasia Mishina / Alexandra Gallyamova will run like a red thread throughout the season. Experience versus youth. Moscow against Peter. Eteri Tutberidze against Tamara Moskvina… Frequent losers of major starts against reigning world champions.

And the tournament in Finland only spun the intrigue in this rivalry with renewed vigor.

World champions gave odds to Tarasova and Morozov

Tarasova and Morozov, at the end of their second Olympic cycle, decided to take a risk and joined the group of Eteri Tutberidze, which had never worked with couples before. In “Khrustalny” they decided to load the duet with starts as much as possible at the very beginning of the season. Even before the test skates, Zhenya and Volodya performed at a tournament in Boston, then appeared in front of the public in Chelyabinsk and at the stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran, simultaneously changing the short program. The production by Alexander Zhulin was replaced by the story of Pygmalion and Galatea by Daniel Gleichengauz.

Thus, the competitions in Espoo became for Tarasova and Morozov already the third in the season – the rarest statistics for the beginning of October. In the short program, experienced skaters have not yet looked as great as they can, but have shown pure high-quality skating, which will definitely add to their confidence. In the end, that’s why they came to Finland. The score of 78.33 did not boggle the imagination, but allowed them to take the lead after the first day.

Potentially, only Mishina and Gallyamov could bypass them, but the first official hire in the rank of world champions was not the best for the guys. Nastya fell from a parallel triple salchow, which cost her pair about four points. If not for this mistake, then after the short program, Moskvina’s students would have been inferior to their opponents by less than a point, and so Tarasova and Morozova received a solid head start.





A cry of despair. Why Tutberidze won’t solve the main problem of Tarasova and Morozov

The skater hurt her partner with a skate during the skate

Another significant event for world figure skating was the performance of Vanessa James and Eric Radford. Skaters, who had previously shone with different partners at the highest level, due to circumstances found themselves together and are preparing to add intrigue to the Olympic season. In the short program, the former Frenchwoman James did without her usual jumping mistakes, and in general, the experienced greenhouses were pleasant to look at. However, they noticeably lacked speed and complexity.

In full measure, the lack of coordination in the actions of the partners affected the free one. Vanessa not only looked like a less classy skater compared to the experienced Eric, but in one of the episodes she even hurt him. James severely cut Radford’s leg with a skate blade. In the kiss and edge, it was clear that the partner was bleeding. Vanessa first tried to explain herself, and then began to console her partner in a duet. Of course, with a longer skating together, such moments will disappear, but so far James and Radford are not seen as contenders for an Olympic medal. In Finland, they were left without medals, losing to the Americans Ashley Kane-Gribble and Timothy Leduc.

Mishina and Gallyamov nearly broke the world record

The main intrigue of the pair competition, in addition to the actual struggle for victory, was whether Mishin and Gallyamov would replace the program. After a short one, Tamara Nikolaevna Moskvina suggested that journalists wait for the rental and see everything for themselves. And, although these words hinted at possible changes, the reigning world champions did not abandon the controversial production of Sviridov’s “Blizzard” and “Time Forward”. And, I must say, this time the number, which was scolded for old-fashionedness and the choice of incompatible pieces of music, looked very cool.





“It’s even embarrassing to watch.” Moskvina is attacked for a strange program for the best skaters in the world

Firstly, Nastya and Sasha went out on the ice in beautiful suits in gray colors, perfectly suited to the musical theme, but not smelling like mothballs. Secondly, in a month from the test rentals, they obviously improved their understanding of the program itself. And thirdly, and most importantly, Mishina and Gallyamov presented a simply outstanding performance, forcing the audience to groan with delight several times during the program. The skaters caught the courage and were already unstoppable to the change of music. How good Mishina and Gallyamov are!

Yes, the program still looks controversial, but with such skating it is at least clear what the great Moskvina is betting on. The score of 153.37 points is the best result in the career of the “Bears”, as the fans affectionately call them. Before the world record, the Chinese lacked a little more than two points in the free free skate.

The fall of Tarasova crossed the chances of Tutberidze’s students

After such a rental, the main rivals Tarasova and Morozov had no room for error, but they made it. Evgenia could not cope with the pressure and fell, recalling why this cool and experienced couple still does not have the gold of the world championship and the personal medal of the Olympics. Lagging behind Mishina and Galliamov in complexity, Tarasov and Morozov should be taken at the expense of the quality of skiing, aesthetics and presentation. However, the programs he put on in “Khrustalny” so far do not seem at all brilliant and worthy of victory at the Olympics. Perhaps, the European champions have added nuances, but in general, Tutberidze has not helped them so far.





Skaters Tutberidze defeated the Americans to the anthem of Russia. Eteri’s luxurious debut in pairs

Already at the first face-to-face clash with younger competitors, Evgenia and Vladimir lost big to the world champions from Russia. But Alexandra Boykova and Dmitry Kozlovsky, who also have the most serious plans for Beijing, have not yet got involved in this dispute.