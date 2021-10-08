Flowers, walks with friends and congratulations from mom: Suri Cruz celebrated her 15th birthday

Suri Cruz

Yesterday the daughter of 58-year-old Tom Cruise and 42-year-old Katie Holmes Suri turned 15 years old. She decided to celebrate her birthday with her friends and went for a walk to the Soho area of ​​New York, where the paparazzi overtook her.

Suri had a great time: she ate ice cream and other sweets, walked around the city and received a bouquet of flowers as a gift.

Suri has long been distinguished by independence, so now her birthdays are held in the company of friends, and not her mother, especially since she now has a seething personal life. In addition, Katie understands perfectly well that her daughter is already an adult, although, of course, she cannot believe that she has grown so quickly.

Happy birthday, my dear! I love you! I can’t believe you’re 15 years old

– she congratulated her daughter on Instagram and shared archival pictures.

But Suri’s father personally hardly congratulated his daughter on her birthday – they say that Scientologists (Tom Cruise is a follower of the Scientology religious movement) forbid him to communicate with her, since she has not yet joined their church. However, there are rumors that the actor is going to get his daughter in motion when she is a little older. Moreover, he has experience: his adopted children with Nicole Kidman, 28-year-old Isabella and 26-year-old Connor, like their father, are fond of Scientology and are on excellent terms with him.