Football, Russia – Slovakia: live broadcast of the match 8 October 2021, qualification for the 2022 World Cup, where to watch online

Pavel Prokhorov
20 minutes before the start of the match.
Pavel Prokhorov
The youth have already pleased! Our guys won a minimal victory over Northern Ireland (1: 0). The winning goal scored in the 16th minute Danila Prokhin from transmission Ruslana Litvinova… Now it’s up to the main team of the country.
Prokhin’s goal brought the Russian youth team victory in the match with Northern Ireland
Pavel Prokhorov
The correspondent of “Championship” Andrey Pankov reports from Kazan that the field is not in excellent condition.
Pavel Prokhorov
The starting lineup of the Slovak national team
The starting line-up of Slovakia: Rodak, Pekarik, Shatka, Garaslin, Duda, Bozhenik, Kutska, Shkrinjar, Gantsko, Gamshik, Shranz.
Pavel Prokhorov
The starting lineup of the Russian national team
From the first minutes the following players will play in Kazan: Safonov, Terekhov, Dzhikia, Diveev, Sutormin, Barinov, Kuzyaev, Erokhin, Zakharyan, Bakaev, Smolov.
Pavel Prokhorov
🔜 The locker room is waiting for our guys. Very soon, important words from Valeria Karpina…
Pavel Prokhorov
🗣 Roman Shirokov believes that the Russian national team should not have problems with Slovakia.
Shirokov: Slovakia is within our reach. I don’t see anything phenomenal there
Oleg Lysenko
🆕 Meet the newcomer of the national team. First interview with sensational striker Agalarov. Master read! Looking forward to debut?
“I was thinking of quitting football.” First interview with RPL top scorer
Oleg Lysenko
🤔 What about a mini-quiz on the knowledge of the newcomers of the national team? Can you distinguish Agalarov from Adamov, and Terekhov from Osipenko?
Test: which of the newcomers to the national team won the FNL for two years in a row, and who was Khabib motivated by?
Oleg Lysenko
📆 Once Slovakia has already screwed us up. We remember how it was, and we hope that 2005 will not be repeated.
“This team can only be pitied.” Russia has already lost to Slovakia a ticket to the World Cup
Oleg Lysenko
📈 In terms of points, Russia is still on a par with Croatia. Checkered ones are higher in goal difference. The complete table can be found here.
Oleg Lysenko
🚑 Karpin now has a headache every match. Fate seems to be testing the coach’s nervous system for strength. Just look at how many people did not make it to the national team this time – enough for the whole team!
Who from Karpin’s extended list did not make it to the Russian national team. Two are still in question
Oleg Lysenko
How will the match Russia – Slovakia end? Survey
📊 What are your thoughts on the outcome of the match? Have a premonition? Do we believe? Or not really? Vote and write in the comments!