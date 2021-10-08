Former Spartak doctor spoke about the reasons for the large number of injuries in the Russian national team

Former doctor of Spartak and the Russian national team Yuri Vasilkov spoke about the reasons for the large number of injuries in the national team before the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

“Unfortunately, this happens in our sport – sometimes there are few injuries, sometimes there are many. We can say that this is a coincidence, since it is a contact sport. We can say that we have already overcome a third of the season, and the question of the physical condition of some players raises doubts. Some players are not so technically armed, especially from the teams in the lower half of the table: they add troubles when they attack a player while receiving the ball, resulting in such a forced injury. If we take the scientific subtext, then we note that another season is coming, colder, because of which the player has to fight not only with the ball, but also with bad weather, subzero or zero temperatures, and this also affects physical conditions, they are lost, this increases injuries.

But we know how to heal injuries. It is good that apart from Spartak Ponce, who will not be able to play for three months due to the operation on the meniscus, the rest of the injuries are not so long. I think that a week and a half or three, and everything will fall into place. This is our specific process for the medical sector, we are ready for this, we have everything, ”TASS quotes Vasilkov.

Alexander Golovin, Ilya Samoshnikov, Alexey Ionov and Denis Glushakov will not play for the Russian national team in October due to injuries.

The match Russia – Slovakia will be held in Kazan on Friday, October 8, beginning at 21.45 Moscow time.

Valery Karpin’s team is the second in the group H standings with 13 points. Slovakia is in third place with 9 points.