France Football named a list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or -2021

The list of 30 players who are nominated for the France Football Ballon d’Or award in 2021 has become known.

On the evening of October 8, the publication’s Twitter began to name in portions the names of applicants for the prestigious award, but a little earlier there was a leak: all 30 players were leaked to the network.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan / PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden ( Manchester City), Erling Holann (Borussia D), Georginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Simon Kier (Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Inter / Chelsea), Riyad Marez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona / PSG), Luca Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (PSG), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) , Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Barcelona / Atlético).

The 2021 Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place in Paris on 5 December.

In 2020, the Golden Ball was not awarded.

