Free practice results Turkish Grand Prix -2021, Formula 1, second workout – Auto

Istanbul Park, Istanbul

October 8, 2021

2nd practice

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – 1.23,804 (29 laps)

2. Charles Leclair (Ferrari) +0.166 (28)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +0.410 (30)

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.569 (27)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.635 (26)

6. Lando Norris McLaren +0.721 (23)

7. Fernando Alonso (Alpin) +0.856 (20)

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpin) +0.868 (25)

9. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +0.952 (31)

10. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) +0.992 (28)

11. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) +1.078 (29)

12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1.099 (33)

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.216 (30)

14. Daniel Riccardo (McLaren) +1,256 (22)

15. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) +1.339 (26)

16. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +1.425 (29)

17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +1.503 (29)

18. George Russell (Williams) +1,554 (28)

19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) +1.676 (25)

20. Nikita Mazepin (“Haas”) +1.894 (25)

Turkish Grand Prix 2021. 1st practice. Hamilton – 1st, Verstappen – 2nd, Leclair – 3rd, Mazepin – 20th

“Red Bull” beautifully says goodbye to “Honda” – repainted in white. This is the color of the first Japanese victory in F1.

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram